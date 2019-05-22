عربي | كوردى


UAE says joint probe into tanker attack ensures impartiality
2019/05/22 | 16:35
The United Arab

Emirates said on Wednesday that the participation of several countries in an

investigation into last week's attack on oil tankers off its coast would

support the "impartiality and transparency" of the findings.The Gulf Arab state

has not yet blamed anyone for the acts of sabotage on four vessels including

two Saudi oil tankers, but a senior UAE official has said Abu Dhabi was

concerned about Iranian behavior in the region."The keenness of

our international partners to participate in the investigation and the

concerted efforts support the impartiality and transparency in arriving at

results," the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement carried on state

news agency WAM.US government

sources told Reuters they believe Iran encouraged Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi

group or Iraq-based Shi'ite militias to carry out the operation.Tehran has distanced itself

from the attack, which comes as Iran and the United States spar over sanctions

and the US military presence in the Gulf region.The UAE foreign

ministry statement welcomed the participation of several "friendly and

brotherly" countries in the investigation, but did not name them. It did

not give a timeframe, saying the probe would take "the time

required".UAE officials have

said that the United States and France, which has a naval base in Abu Dhabi,

were participating in the investigation as well as Saudi Arabia and Norway.A Norwegian-registered

oil products tanker and a UAE fuel bunker barge were among the vessels hit near

Fujairah emirate, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs located just

outside the Strait of Hormuz.UAE Minister of State

for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has said Abu Dhabi would show restraint after

the attack and that it was committed to de-escalation during what he described

as a "difficult situation" caused by Iranian behaviour in the region.Sunni Muslim ally

Saudi Arabia has called for emergency Gulf and Arab summits in Mecca on May 30

to discuss the implications of the tanker attack and an armed drone strike two

days later on Saudi oil installations in the kingdom, for which the Houthis

have claimed responsibility.

