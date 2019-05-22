UAE says joint probe into tanker attack ensures impartiality

2019/05/22 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United Arab
Emirates said on Wednesday that the participation of several countries in an
investigation into last week's attack on oil tankers off its coast would
support the "impartiality and transparency" of the findings.The Gulf Arab state
has not yet blamed anyone for the acts of sabotage on four vessels including
two Saudi oil tankers, but a senior UAE official has said Abu Dhabi was
concerned about Iranian behavior in the region."The keenness of
our international partners to participate in the investigation and the
concerted efforts support the impartiality and transparency in arriving at
results," the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement carried on state
news agency WAM.US government
sources told Reuters they believe Iran encouraged Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi
group or Iraq-based Shi'ite militias to carry out the operation.Tehran has distanced itself
from the attack, which comes as Iran and the United States spar over sanctions
and the US military presence in the Gulf region.The UAE foreign
ministry statement welcomed the participation of several "friendly and
brotherly" countries in the investigation, but did not name them. It did
not give a timeframe, saying the probe would take "the time
required".UAE officials have
said that the United States and France, which has a naval base in Abu Dhabi,
were participating in the investigation as well as Saudi Arabia and Norway.A Norwegian-registered
oil products tanker and a UAE fuel bunker barge were among the vessels hit near
Fujairah emirate, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs located just
outside the Strait of Hormuz.UAE Minister of State
for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has said Abu Dhabi would show restraint after
the attack and that it was committed to de-escalation during what he described
as a "difficult situation" caused by Iranian behaviour in the region.Sunni Muslim ally
Saudi Arabia has called for emergency Gulf and Arab summits in Mecca on May 30
to discuss the implications of the tanker attack and an armed drone strike two
days later on Saudi oil installations in the kingdom, for which the Houthis
have claimed responsibility.
