Iraq's Al Zawraa thrash UAE's Al Wasl

2019/05/22 | 17:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq’s Al Zawraathrashed Emirati club Al Wasl 5-1 to wrap up their AFC Champions Leagueengagements on Tuesday, a day which saw three matches being played and onepostponed.However, all thematches scheduled for the day were of only academic interest as the twoqualifiers from Groups A and B were already decided.While Iran’s Zobahanand Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr had already secured the two qualifying spots fromGroup A, the UAE’s Al Wahda and another Saudi side, Al Ittihad, had made thecut for the last 16 stage from Group B.Tuesday’s match AlNassr and Zobahan in the Iraqi holy city of Karabala was however postponed bythe AFC for security reasons that were not specified, although it is apparentthat the ongoing political tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia had much todo with it."The AFC took thedecision with the support of all parties concerned in the interests of safety.The AFC puts the safety and security of all stakeholders at the centre of allits decisions," the Asian football body said on its website."The match willnow be rescheduled and the new date will be announced as soon aspossible," the AFC statement added.Earlier, Ala Abbas wason target for Al Zawraa twice as they bounced back from a goal down to thrashhosts Al Wasl in Dubai.Abbas cancelled outHassan Mohannad’s fifth minute goal in the 22nd minute and added one more infirst half stoppage time to help Al Zawraa take a 2-1 lead into the secondhalf.Ahmed Fadl, AhmedJalal and Mohamed Abdulrahman added three more goals in the second half tocomplete the rout.It was Al Zawraa'ssecond victory in six matches which took them to third place with eight points,while Al Wasl remained bottom with just three points, courtesy of one win andfive defeats.In Group B, Qatar's AlRayyan blew a two-goal lead to crash to a 3-2 defeat against Uzbekistan'sLokomotiv in Tashkent.Both teams werealready eliminated and playing for pride, but it was the hosts who showed moreresolve, after going down by a goal as early as in the 57th second of play whenRodrigo Tabata took advantage of a poor clearance by Lokomotiv goalkeeper MamurIkramov and fired into the net from inside the box.Tabata was in thethick of the action, but this time as provider with Gonzalo Veira heading homeoff his curling corner kick in the 22nd minute.But Al Rayyan'sdefence descended into chaos after that as Lokomotiv, cheered on by their fans,began to dictate terms.Sardor Mirzaev gavethem a morale boost by pulling one back in the 35th minute before Temurkhuja’ssecond half brace ensured Al Rayyan remained at the bottom with just threepoints, while Lokomotiv finished third with seven.Already qualified AlIttihad and Al Wahda, meanwhile, drew 1-1 in Jeddah, with the UAE side toppingthe group with 12 points.