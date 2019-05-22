عربي | كوردى


Iraq's Al Zawraa thrash UAE's Al Wasl
2019/05/22 | 17:45
Iraq’s Al Zawraa

thrashed Emirati club Al Wasl 5-1 to wrap up their AFC Champions League

engagements on Tuesday, a day which saw three matches being played and one

postponed.However, all the

matches scheduled for the day were of only academic interest as the two

qualifiers from Groups A and B were already decided.While Iran’s Zobahan

and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr had already secured the two qualifying spots from

Group A, the UAE’s Al Wahda and another Saudi side, Al Ittihad, had made the

cut for the last 16 stage from Group B.Tuesday’s match Al

Nassr and Zobahan in the Iraqi holy city of Karabala was however postponed by

the AFC for security reasons that were not specified, although it is apparent

that the ongoing political tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia had much to

do with it."The AFC took the

decision with the support of all parties concerned in the interests of safety.

The AFC puts the safety and security of all stakeholders at the centre of all

its decisions," the Asian football body said on its website."The match will

now be rescheduled and the new date will be announced as soon as

possible," the AFC statement added.Earlier, Ala Abbas was

on target for Al Zawraa twice as they bounced back from a goal down to thrash

hosts Al Wasl in Dubai.Abbas cancelled out

Hassan Mohannad’s fifth minute goal in the 22nd minute and added one more in

first half stoppage time to help Al Zawraa take a 2-1 lead into the second

half.Ahmed Fadl, Ahmed

Jalal and Mohamed Abdulrahman added three more goals in the second half to

complete the rout.It was Al Zawraa's

second victory in six matches which took them to third place with eight points,

while Al Wasl remained bottom with just three points, courtesy of one win and

five defeats.In Group B, Qatar's Al

Rayyan blew a two-goal lead to crash to a 3-2 defeat against Uzbekistan's

Lokomotiv in Tashkent.Both teams were

already eliminated and playing for pride, but it was the hosts who showed more

resolve, after going down by a goal as early as in the 57th second of play when

Rodrigo Tabata took advantage of a poor clearance by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Mamur

Ikramov and fired into the net from inside the box.Tabata was in the

thick of the action, but this time as provider with Gonzalo Veira heading home

off his curling corner kick in the 22nd minute.But Al Rayyan's

defence descended into chaos after that as Lokomotiv, cheered on by their fans,

began to dictate terms.Sardor Mirzaev gave

them a morale boost by pulling one back in the 35th minute before Temurkhuja’s

second half brace ensured Al Rayyan remained at the bottom with just three

points, while Lokomotiv finished third with seven.Already qualified Al

Ittihad and Al Wahda, meanwhile, drew 1-1 in Jeddah, with the UAE side topping

the group with 12 points.

