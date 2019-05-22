Iraq's Al Zawraa thrash UAE's Al Wasl

2019/05/22 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq’s Al Zawraa
thrashed Emirati club Al Wasl 5-1 to wrap up their AFC Champions League
engagements on Tuesday, a day which saw three matches being played and one
postponed.However, all the
matches scheduled for the day were of only academic interest as the two
qualifiers from Groups A and B were already decided.While Iran’s Zobahan
and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr had already secured the two qualifying spots from
Group A, the UAE’s Al Wahda and another Saudi side, Al Ittihad, had made the
cut for the last 16 stage from Group B.Tuesday’s match Al
Nassr and Zobahan in the Iraqi holy city of Karabala was however postponed by
the AFC for security reasons that were not specified, although it is apparent
that the ongoing political tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia had much to
do with it."The AFC took the
decision with the support of all parties concerned in the interests of safety.
The AFC puts the safety and security of all stakeholders at the centre of all
its decisions," the Asian football body said on its website."The match will
now be rescheduled and the new date will be announced as soon as
possible," the AFC statement added.Earlier, Ala Abbas was
on target for Al Zawraa twice as they bounced back from a goal down to thrash
hosts Al Wasl in Dubai.Abbas cancelled out
Hassan Mohannad’s fifth minute goal in the 22nd minute and added one more in
first half stoppage time to help Al Zawraa take a 2-1 lead into the second
half.Ahmed Fadl, Ahmed
Jalal and Mohamed Abdulrahman added three more goals in the second half to
complete the rout.It was Al Zawraa's
second victory in six matches which took them to third place with eight points,
while Al Wasl remained bottom with just three points, courtesy of one win and
five defeats.In Group B, Qatar's Al
Rayyan blew a two-goal lead to crash to a 3-2 defeat against Uzbekistan's
Lokomotiv in Tashkent.Both teams were
already eliminated and playing for pride, but it was the hosts who showed more
resolve, after going down by a goal as early as in the 57th second of play when
Rodrigo Tabata took advantage of a poor clearance by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Mamur
Ikramov and fired into the net from inside the box.Tabata was in the
thick of the action, but this time as provider with Gonzalo Veira heading home
off his curling corner kick in the 22nd minute.But Al Rayyan's
defence descended into chaos after that as Lokomotiv, cheered on by their fans,
began to dictate terms.Sardor Mirzaev gave
them a morale boost by pulling one back in the 35th minute before Temurkhuja’s
second half brace ensured Al Rayyan remained at the bottom with just three
points, while Lokomotiv finished third with seven.Already qualified Al
Ittihad and Al Wahda, meanwhile, drew 1-1 in Jeddah, with the UAE side topping
the group with 12 points.
Iraq’s Al Zawraa
thrashed Emirati club Al Wasl 5-1 to wrap up their AFC Champions League
engagements on Tuesday, a day which saw three matches being played and one
postponed.However, all the
matches scheduled for the day were of only academic interest as the two
qualifiers from Groups A and B were already decided.While Iran’s Zobahan
and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr had already secured the two qualifying spots from
Group A, the UAE’s Al Wahda and another Saudi side, Al Ittihad, had made the
cut for the last 16 stage from Group B.Tuesday’s match Al
Nassr and Zobahan in the Iraqi holy city of Karabala was however postponed by
the AFC for security reasons that were not specified, although it is apparent
that the ongoing political tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia had much to
do with it."The AFC took the
decision with the support of all parties concerned in the interests of safety.
The AFC puts the safety and security of all stakeholders at the centre of all
its decisions," the Asian football body said on its website."The match will
now be rescheduled and the new date will be announced as soon as
possible," the AFC statement added.Earlier, Ala Abbas was
on target for Al Zawraa twice as they bounced back from a goal down to thrash
hosts Al Wasl in Dubai.Abbas cancelled out
Hassan Mohannad’s fifth minute goal in the 22nd minute and added one more in
first half stoppage time to help Al Zawraa take a 2-1 lead into the second
half.Ahmed Fadl, Ahmed
Jalal and Mohamed Abdulrahman added three more goals in the second half to
complete the rout.It was Al Zawraa's
second victory in six matches which took them to third place with eight points,
while Al Wasl remained bottom with just three points, courtesy of one win and
five defeats.In Group B, Qatar's Al
Rayyan blew a two-goal lead to crash to a 3-2 defeat against Uzbekistan's
Lokomotiv in Tashkent.Both teams were
already eliminated and playing for pride, but it was the hosts who showed more
resolve, after going down by a goal as early as in the 57th second of play when
Rodrigo Tabata took advantage of a poor clearance by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Mamur
Ikramov and fired into the net from inside the box.Tabata was in the
thick of the action, but this time as provider with Gonzalo Veira heading home
off his curling corner kick in the 22nd minute.But Al Rayyan's
defence descended into chaos after that as Lokomotiv, cheered on by their fans,
began to dictate terms.Sardor Mirzaev gave
them a morale boost by pulling one back in the 35th minute before Temurkhuja’s
second half brace ensured Al Rayyan remained at the bottom with just three
points, while Lokomotiv finished third with seven.Already qualified Al
Ittihad and Al Wahda, meanwhile, drew 1-1 in Jeddah, with the UAE side topping
the group with 12 points.