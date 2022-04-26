Former Iraqi PM Nouri al-Maliki: All Kurds are the same for the Turkish state

2022/04/29 | 12:02 - Source: Iraq News

Reactions continue to Turkey's offensive within the territory of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Turkey has launched a cross border operation against Zap, Avashin, and Metina regions of Iraqi Kurdistan on April 17 with the support of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki shared a message from his official Twitter account and criticized the operation.

Al-Maliki also drew attention to KDP's role and said "All Kurds are the same for the Turkish state and Kurds should realize that".

'The reason for the operation is the chaos in Iraq'

"Turkey is taking advantage of the political instability in our country and attacking the Iraqi territory" wrote al-Maliki.

He criticized the Iraqi Kurdistan Region for not taking actions to stop Turkey but instead of being busy with their agenda.

"The problems among the Kurdish parties are personal, they are not political or national" he said.

Iraqi elections

After the parliamentary elections which was held on October 10, 2021 in Iraq, the parliament has to choose the new president according to constitution and the new president has to appoint the party which took the best results from the elections to form the government.

Although there is no legal obligation, the president seat is appointed to Kurds in Iraq, the prime minister seat to Shi'ites and the speaker's office seat to Sunnis.



While KDP is the ruling party in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (KYB) nominates is becoming the president of the country after the elections.

However, the Sadrist Movement which took the best results in the latest elections nominated the KDP's Hoshyar Zebari and the elections process stalled in the country.

