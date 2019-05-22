Qatar announces military exercise in marine shooting range end June

2019/05/22 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Qatar will hold military exercises in a marine shooting range east of the city of Messaeed, from June 23 to July 4, the state news agency QNA said citing a Defence Ministry statement.
The exercise comes as tension is running high between the United States and Iran. Qatar hosts an important US air base, al-Udaid, near the capital Doha.
