Qatar announces military exercise in marine shooting range end June
2019/05/22 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Qatar will hold military exercises in a marine shooting range east of the city of Messaeed, from June 23 to July 4, the state news agency QNA said citing a Defence Ministry statement.

The exercise comes as tension is running high between the United States and Iran. Qatar hosts an important US air base, al-Udaid, near the capital Doha. 

