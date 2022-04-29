TRIM NuLu's Kelli Hecker Becomes a Louisville Hair Donation Specialist for Wigs For Kids

2022/04/29 | 20:10 - Source: Iraq News

TRIM NuLu's Senior Stylist, Kelli Hecker, Becomes A Hair Donation Specialist for Wigs For Kids

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIM NuLu, Louisville's highest rated hair salon, has added another feather to its cap.



The salon's senior stylist, Kelli Hecker, has been approved as a hair donation specialist for Wigs For Kids.



Clients wanting to donate their hair can now have it cut and shipped directly from the downtown Louisville salon.Wigs for Kids was founded in 1981 and uses real hair to create wigs to donate to children across North America.



Families receiving the costly wigs are not charged.“Children shouldn’t have to worry about how they look, especially when they’re in the middle of a health crisis,” Wigs for Kids founder Jeffrey Paul notes on the organization’s website.Kelli Hecker said "It's heartbreaking to know that everyday there are children out there who are worried about their appearance because they are going through health issues.



By becoming a Louisville Hair Donation Specialist with Wigs for Kids I was able to find a way to use my skills to help those children.



The act of donating hair also makes clients feel good about what they are doing.



It really is an act of kindness.



I'm excited to be able to play a part in all of it."Clients who are interested in donating their hair can call the salon to be booked for a special haircutting appointment with Hecker that will ensure the hair is cut and bundled correctly for shipment to Wigs for Kids.About TRIM NuLuTRIM NuLu is Louisville’s hottest and fastest-growing high-end hair salon.



Located in the heart of the NuLu neighborhood, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown.



TRIM NuLu was recently named “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” by both the Courier-Journal and The Voice magazine, as well as one of the best salons in Louisville from the Leo Weekly.



To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments or call 833-874-6444.About Wigs For KidsWigs for Kids is a national 501c3 non-profit organization who has been serving children at no cost to their families for over 40 years.



Wigs for Kids relies on the partnership of licenses stylists across the US and Canada to help with acquiring hair for the system that Wigs For Kids provide.



For more information about Wigs For Kids, please visit: https://www.wigsforkids.org/locations/trimnulu/

