Improving Economic Conditions drive Asiacell Iraq Growth

2022/04/29 | 23:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a healthy increase in its customer base and revenue.In its financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, parent company Ooredoo said: "Asiacell reported revenue of QAR 883 million during Q1 2022, an increase of 4%, compared to QAR 852 million in Q1 2021, […]

