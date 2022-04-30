Understanding between Iran, Saudi Arabia close, Iraqi PM says

2022/04/30 | 10:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- "As we have good relations with both sides [Iran and Saudi Arabia], as well as with various regional and international parties, we were able to create a positive dialogue space in Iraq, much of which has not been made public," said Iraqi Prime Minister in an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper.

"Our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have a high responsibility to discuss the issue and the requirements of the current situation in the region, and we are confident that, God willing, an understanding will be reached soon," he added.

So far, five rounds of talks have been held between Riyadh and Tehran to resolve disputes between the two countries and reduce tensions in bilateral relations, the last of which, according to media reports, was in Baghdad on April 21, 2022.

According to the Iraqi Foreign Minister and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, the fifth round of the talks was held in a very positive atmosphere.

Russia Al-Youm also quoted an informed Iraqi source as saying that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iran's deputy national security adviser and the head of Saudi Arabia's intelligence service were present at the meeting. Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end security talks and move to diplomatic talks.

The fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks was scheduled to take place in March but was halted following Saudi Arabia's mass execution of a number of Shia citizens.



In the past few months, Baghdad has hosted four rounds of talks between the two sides.

