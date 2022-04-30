2022/04/30 | 16:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Fehim Tastekin for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Turkey may 'lock' borders with Syria and Iraq to deal with Kurdish militants There is speculation about a secret deal between Ankara and Baghdad eyeing a contiguous, 30-kilometer-deep buffer […]

read more Turkey may 'lock' Borders with Syria and Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.