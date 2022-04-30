Earthlink to use Nokia solution to improve coverage

2022/04/30 | 16:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Earthlink to use Nokia's GPON solution to improve coverage in Iraq's eight governorates Earthlink Telecommunications will use the Nokia solution over eight governorates/provinces in the country with high-speed and quality fixed access services to over 1.5 million subscribers, as part of one of the largest Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) projects awarded in the country.Earthlink will use […]

