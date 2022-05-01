Ukraine War: Iraq grapples with Rising Food Costs

2022/05/01 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Ayser Jabbar for Al Monitor.
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq grapples with rising food costs as a result of Ukraine war Ripple effects from the Russian invasion of Ukraine are driving the Iraqi government to allot additional funds […]
