Iranian lawmaker says his country doesn’t want war with US

2019/05/22 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran will “under no circumstances” enter a war either

directly or indirectly with the United States, a prominent reformist Iranian

lawmaker said Wednesday, as both Washington and Tehran try to ease heightened

tensions in the region.The reported comments by Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh come

after the White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52

bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.Since that development, Iran has announced it will back away

from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that President Donald

Trump pulled America out of a year ago. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile,

alleged that four oil tankers were sabotaged off its coast, and Iranian-allied

rebels in Yemen have launched drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.Falahatpisheh’s comments, reported by the semi-official ILNA

news agency, carry additional heft as he serves as the chairman of the Iranian

parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission.“Under no circumstance will we enter a war,” Falahatpisheh

said, according to ILNA. “No group can announce that it has entered a proxy war

from Iran’s side.”Since Iran’s 1979 revolution, Tehran has worked to leverage

relationships with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hamas in the Gaza

Strip and others to counter what it perceives as the threat from America’s vast

military presence across the Mideast. Analysts believe that if attacked, Iran

could rely on those militant groups to target American troops, Israel and other

US allies in the region.On Monday, Iran announced it had quadrupled its production

capacity of low-enriched uranium. Iranian officials made a point to stress that

the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the 2015

nuclear deal with world powers, making it usable for a power plant but far

below what’s needed for an atomic weapon.But by increasing production, Iran soon will exceed the

stockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord. Tehran has set a July 7

deadline for Europe to set new terms for the deal, or it will enrich closer to

weapons-grade levels in a Mideast already on edge.The US Air Force announced Wednesday that a B-52 bomber

deployed to America’s vast Al-Udeid Air Base over the tensions took part in a

formation flight with Qatari fighter jets. That come as Qatar has grown closer

to Iran after facing a nearly two-year boycott by four Arab nations also allied

with the US.“This flight was conducted to continue building

military-to-military relationships” with Qatar, the Air Force said.



