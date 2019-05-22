Iranian lawmaker says his country doesn’t want war with US

2019/05/22 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran will “under no circumstances” enter a war either
directly or indirectly with the United States, a prominent reformist Iranian
lawmaker said Wednesday, as both Washington and Tehran try to ease heightened
tensions in the region.The reported comments by Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh come
after the White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52
bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.Since that development, Iran has announced it will back away
from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that President Donald
Trump pulled America out of a year ago. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile,
alleged that four oil tankers were sabotaged off its coast, and Iranian-allied
rebels in Yemen have launched drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.Falahatpisheh’s comments, reported by the semi-official ILNA
news agency, carry additional heft as he serves as the chairman of the Iranian
parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission.“Under no circumstance will we enter a war,” Falahatpisheh
said, according to ILNA. “No group can announce that it has entered a proxy war
from Iran’s side.”Since Iran’s 1979 revolution, Tehran has worked to leverage
relationships with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hamas in the Gaza
Strip and others to counter what it perceives as the threat from America’s vast
military presence across the Mideast. Analysts believe that if attacked, Iran
could rely on those militant groups to target American troops, Israel and other
US allies in the region.On Monday, Iran announced it had quadrupled its production
capacity of low-enriched uranium. Iranian officials made a point to stress that
the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the 2015
nuclear deal with world powers, making it usable for a power plant but far
below what’s needed for an atomic weapon.But by increasing production, Iran soon will exceed the
stockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord. Tehran has set a July 7
deadline for Europe to set new terms for the deal, or it will enrich closer to
weapons-grade levels in a Mideast already on edge.The US Air Force announced Wednesday that a B-52 bomber
deployed to America’s vast Al-Udeid Air Base over the tensions took part in a
formation flight with Qatari fighter jets. That come as Qatar has grown closer
to Iran after facing a nearly two-year boycott by four Arab nations also allied
with the US.“This flight was conducted to continue building
military-to-military relationships” with Qatar, the Air Force said.
directly or indirectly with the United States, a prominent reformist Iranian
lawmaker said Wednesday, as both Washington and Tehran try to ease heightened
tensions in the region.The reported comments by Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh come
after the White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52
bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.Since that development, Iran has announced it will back away
from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that President Donald
Trump pulled America out of a year ago. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile,
alleged that four oil tankers were sabotaged off its coast, and Iranian-allied
rebels in Yemen have launched drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.Falahatpisheh’s comments, reported by the semi-official ILNA
news agency, carry additional heft as he serves as the chairman of the Iranian
parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission.“Under no circumstance will we enter a war,” Falahatpisheh
said, according to ILNA. “No group can announce that it has entered a proxy war
from Iran’s side.”Since Iran’s 1979 revolution, Tehran has worked to leverage
relationships with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hamas in the Gaza
Strip and others to counter what it perceives as the threat from America’s vast
military presence across the Mideast. Analysts believe that if attacked, Iran
could rely on those militant groups to target American troops, Israel and other
US allies in the region.On Monday, Iran announced it had quadrupled its production
capacity of low-enriched uranium. Iranian officials made a point to stress that
the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the 2015
nuclear deal with world powers, making it usable for a power plant but far
below what’s needed for an atomic weapon.But by increasing production, Iran soon will exceed the
stockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord. Tehran has set a July 7
deadline for Europe to set new terms for the deal, or it will enrich closer to
weapons-grade levels in a Mideast already on edge.The US Air Force announced Wednesday that a B-52 bomber
deployed to America’s vast Al-Udeid Air Base over the tensions took part in a
formation flight with Qatari fighter jets. That come as Qatar has grown closer
to Iran after facing a nearly two-year boycott by four Arab nations also allied
with the US.“This flight was conducted to continue building
military-to-military relationships” with Qatar, the Air Force said.