Iranian lawmaker says his country doesn’t want war with US

2019/05/22 | 21:50



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran will “under no circumstances” enter a war eitherdirectly or indirectly with the United States, a prominent reformist Iranianlawmaker said Wednesday, as both Washington and Tehran try to ease heightenedtensions in the region.The reported comments by Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh comeafter the White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from Iran.Since that development, Iran has announced it will back awayfrom the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that President DonaldTrump pulled America out of a year ago. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile,alleged that four oil tankers were sabotaged off its coast, and Iranian-alliedrebels in Yemen have launched drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.Falahatpisheh’s comments, reported by the semi-official ILNAnews agency, carry additional heft as he serves as the chairman of the Iranianparliament’s national security and foreign policy commission.“Under no circumstance will we enter a war,” Falahatpishehsaid, according to ILNA. “No group can announce that it has entered a proxy warfrom Iran’s side.”Since Iran’s 1979 revolution, Tehran has worked to leveragerelationships with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hamas in the GazaStrip and others to counter what it perceives as the threat from America’s vastmilitary presence across the Mideast. Analysts believe that if attacked, Irancould rely on those militant groups to target American troops, Israel and otherUS allies in the region.On Monday, Iran announced it had quadrupled its productioncapacity of low-enriched uranium. Iranian officials made a point to stress thatthe uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the 2015nuclear deal with world powers, making it usable for a power plant but farbelow what’s needed for an atomic weapon.But by increasing production, Iran soon will exceed thestockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord. Tehran has set a July 7deadline for Europe to set new terms for the deal, or it will enrich closer toweapons-grade levels in a Mideast already on edge.The US Air Force announced Wednesday that a B-52 bomberdeployed to America’s vast Al-Udeid Air Base over the tensions took part in aformation flight with Qatari fighter jets. That come as Qatar has grown closerto Iran after facing a nearly two-year boycott by four Arab nations also alliedwith the US.“This flight was conducted to continue buildingmilitary-to-military relationships” with Qatar, the Air Force said.