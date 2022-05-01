Two rockets are fired at coalition troops in Iraq

2022/05/01 | 15:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Two rockets aimed at a facility in western Iraq hosting US-led coalition soldiers crashed near the complex on Saturday, causing no injuries or damage, according to security sources.

“Two rockets crashed outside the Iraqi base of Ain Al-Asad,” a security forces statement claimed, adding that no “losses” occurred.

The Iraqi-controlled base is located in the desert of western Anbar province and houses coalition troops fighting the Daesh group.

According to AFP, “no impact on the installation was detected,” and “no coalition personnel injuries were reported.”

A previously unknown group calling itself “International Resistance” claimed responsibility for the attack on a pro-Iran Telegram channel.

The Ain Al-Asad base is routinely targeted by rockets and drones.

On April 8, the coalition stated that it shot down an armed drone aimed at the facility, with no injuries or damage reported.

In recent months, dozens of rocket and armed drone assaults have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq.

Hardline pro-Iran factions have been blamed by Western officials for the attacks, the majority of which go unreported.

The coalition’s combat mission in Iraq came to an end in December, four years after Baghdad declared victory over the terrorists.

However, around 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 coalition soldiers are still stationed at three Iraqi-controlled facilities across the country, including Ain Al-Asad, to provide training, advising, and aid to national forces.

