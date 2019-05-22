عربي | كوردى


‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh to be released

2019/05/22 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as

the American Taliban after he was captured by US forces in the invasion of

Afghanistan in late 2001, is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison, AP reported.But conditions imposed recently on Lindh’s release, slated

for Thursday, make clear that authorities remain concerned about the threat he

could pose once free.Lindh converted to Islam as a teenager after seeing the film

“Malcolm X” and went overseas to study Arabic and the Quran. In November 2000,

he went to Pakistan and from there made his way to Afghanistan. He joined the

Taliban, and was with them on Sept. 11, 2001, when al-Qaeda terrorists attacked

the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.The US attacked Afghanistan after the country failed to turn

over al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Lindh was captured in a battle with

Northern Alliance fighters in late 2001. He was present when a group of Taliban

prisoners launched an attack that killed Johnny Micheal “Mike” Spann, a CIA

officer who had been interrogating Lindh and other Taliban prisoners.Television footage of a bearded, wounded Lindh captured

among Taliban fighters created an international sensation, and he was brought

to the US to face charges of conspiring to kill Spann and providing support to

terrorists. Eventually, he struck a plea bargain in which he admitted illegally

providing support to the Taliban but denied a role in Spann’s death. Lindh

received a 20-year prison sentence. He served roughly 17 years and five months,

including two months when he was in military detention. Federal inmates who

exhibit good behavior typically serve only 85 percent of their sentence.His probation officer asked the court to impose additional

restrictions on Lindh while he remains on supervised release for the next three

years. Lindh initially opposed but eventually acquiesced to the restrictions,

which include monitoring software on his internet devices; requiring that his

online communications be conducted in English and that he undergo mental health

counseling; and forbidding him from possessing or viewing extremist material,

holding a passport of any kind, or leaving the US.Authorities never specified their rationale for seeking such

restrictions. A hearing on the issue was canceled after Lindh agreed to them.The Bureau of Prisons said Lindh rejected an interview

request submitted by The Associated Press, and his lawyer declined comment. But

there have been reports that Lindh’s behavior in prison has created cause for

concern. Foreign Policy magazine reported in 2017 that an investigation by the

National Counterterrorism Center found that Lindh “continued to advocate for

global jihad and to write and translate violent extremist texts.”A former inmate who knew Lindh from the time they spent at

the same federal prison said he never heard Lindh espouse support for al-Qaeda

or indicate he’d be a risk for violence, but he found Lindh to be antisocial

and awkward around others, with an unyielding, black-and-white view of

religion. The inmate spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity

because he wanted to avoid further stigmatization from his time in Lindh’s

prison unit.Michael Jensen, a terrorism researcher at the University of

Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to

Terrorism, said it’s clear the government has concerns about Lindh’s mindset.“For three years he’s going to be watched like a hawk,”

Jensen said.He said Lindh represents an interesting test case, as he is

on the leading edge of dozens of inmates who were convicted on terror-related

offenses in the aftermath of Sept. 11 and are eligible for release in the next

five years. He said there’s little research to indicate the efficacy of

deradicalizing inmates with connections to radical Islam, but he said the

research shows that recidivism rates for those connected to white supremacy and

other forms of extremism are high.Lindh was housed in Terre Haute, Indiana, with other Muslim

inmates convicted on terror-related charges. The rationale was to keep those

inmates from radicalizing others in the general prison population, Jensen said.

Those inside the unit were supposed to be limited in their ability to

communicate with each other.“But the reality is these guys still talk to each other,” he

said.Lindh, for his part, admitted his role and his wrongdoing in

supporting the Taliban, but he and his family have bristled at any notion that

he should be considered a terrorist. When he was sentenced, Lindh said he never

would have joined the Taliban if he fully understood what they were about. He

also issued a short essay condemning acts of violence in the name of Islam that

kill or harm innocent civilians.Lindh’s time in prison has provided only a few clues about

his current outlook. He filed multiple lawsuits, which were largely successful,

challenging prison rules he found discriminatory against Muslims. In the more

recent lawsuits he used the name Yahya Lindh. One lawsuit won the right to pray

in groups at the prison in Terre Haute. A second lawsuit reversed a policy

requiring strip searches for inmates receiving visitors, and a third won the

right to wear prison pants above the ankle, which Lindh said is in accordance

with Islamic principles.Some have criticized Lindh’s pending release. In March, the

legislature in Alabama, where Spann grew up, adopted a resolution calling it

“an insult to Agent Johnny Micheal Spann’s heroic legacy and his remaining

family members.”In addition, Republican Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan wrote a letter last week to the

Bureau of Prisons expressing concern.“We must consider the security and safety implications for

our citizens and communities who will receive individuals like John Walker

Lindh who continue to openly call for extremist violence,” they wrote.



