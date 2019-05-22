Khamenei criticizes Iranian politicians amid US tensions

2019/05/22 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s supreme leader publicly chastised the country’s
moderate president and foreign minister Wednesday, saying he disagreed with the
implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal they had negotiated with world powers.The extraordinary comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the
first time he’s criticized both politicians by name, came amid tensions with
the United States a year after Washington’s withdrawal from the accord.Khamenei has final say on all matters of state, and his
blaming the deal’s unraveling limits the influence of President Hassan Rouhani
and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif — relative moderates within Iran’s
Shiite theocracy who had struck the deal.It also shows the growing power of hard-liners.The White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier
and B-52 bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived
from Iran.Since that development, Iran has announced it will back away
from the atomic accord. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, alleged that four
oil tankers were sabotaged off its coast, and Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen
have launched drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.Both Washington and Tehran have said they want to ease
heightened tensions in the region in recent days. But many fear a
miscalculation between the two countries, who have a 40-year history of
mistrust, could escalate the situation.Khamenei made the comments before hard-line students
gathered to hear a Ramadan lecture. The remarks come as hard-liners for years
have criticized the accord for giving too much away from the West.Khamenei had given his implicit stamp of approval on the
deal, which when signed sparked spontaneous celebration across Iran. The accord
saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of
crippling economic sanctions.But the deal has unraveled after Trump’s withdrawal, with
the US re-imposing old sanctions and coming up with even stricter new ones.“To some extent, I did not believe in the way that the
nuclear deal was implemented,” Khamenei said, according to his official
website. “Many times I reminded both the president and the foreign minister.”Khamenei has previously warned the West, especially the US,
wasn’t trustworthy. But he hasn’t named the country’s top elected politician
and his top diplomat before Wednesday night. He’s previously said the two had
done the best they could.This comes as Iran on Monday announced it had quadrupled its
production capacity of low-enriched uranium. Iranian officials made a point to
stress that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the
nuclear deal, making it usable for a power plant but far below what’s needed
for an atomic weapon.But by increasing production, Iran soon will exceed the
stockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord. Tehran has set a July 7 deadline
for Europe to set new terms for the deal, or it will enrich closer to
weapons-grade levels in a Mideast already on edge.
