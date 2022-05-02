2022/05/02 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WFP Iraq Country Brief, March 2022 In Numbers 710,492 people assisted in March 2022 US$ 2.25 million distributed in March 2022 through cash-based transfers 1,686 mt of in-kind assistance distributed US$ 39.4 million six months net funding requirements (April - September 2022) Operational Updates In March, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 182,152 internally […]

