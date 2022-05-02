Iraq launches Solidarity Program to Empower Civil Society

2022/05/02 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Department of Non-Governmental Organizations, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has launched a project to empower civil society organizations in partnership with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Solidarity Fund.The project aims to empower organizations and improve the social and […]

