USD1.4m from Canada to support Youth Entrepreneurship in Iraq

2022/05/02 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNICEF receives USD $1,4 million from the Government of Canada to support young people's transition to entrepreneurship and employment in Iraq The Government of Canada has contributed USD$1.4 million to UNICEF to support close to 1,500 young people in Iraq to generate educational and economic opportunities for inclusive development and participation for a 2-year period.[…]

