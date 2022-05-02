IPD Group, Owner of EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, and other News Applications, Rebrands to Newsmatics

2022/05/03 | 00:48 - Source: Iraq News

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Product Development Group, Inc.



(IPD Group) is announcing the change of its company name to Newsmatics.



The name change reflects the company's focus on news technology platform development and its growing ambitions in areas such as media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications for all types of business, academic, and government customers.



Newmatics' current platforms include EIN Presswire, Perspectify News App, Affinity Group Publishing, NewsPlugin, and the APEX News Index.Newsmatics develops and owns market-leading news applications and databases used worldwide by millions of people.



It is a world-leading player in the news content distribution and newswire industries via its EIN Presswire.During 2021, Newsmatics' Affinity Group Publishing division launched 3,900 publications powered by the company's proprietary global news indexing systems, presenting structured news content from thousands of worldwide English language sources.



The news index, branded as Apex News Index, is a hybrid business model of content publishing and distribution.Each publication such as Beijing Free Press, China Daily Sun, Australian News Journal, Egypt Political Times, Saudi Arabia Business Times, The Japanese Globe, Afghanistan News Wire, etc.



is dedicated to a specific topic, region, or a combination of both.



Affinity Group Publishing uses proprietary tools to populate each publication with topic-relevant and engaging news articles, applying its vast experience from creating its own world-leading newswires.



A professional team of content moderators oversees the results, but we are ready to open the platform for readers to further increase the quality of our localized news content.David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics, says, "Launching 3,900 individually branded news publications in 12 months is no small feat.



It represents the depth of technology we possess and the know-how in deploying it.



We are reaching deeper into affinity topic communities to present localized content from vetted sources.



We aim to help stem the tide of growing news deserts and to give a boost to community journalism.



Our future planning leads to hiring local journalists to further increase the quality of our localized news content and help the community of journalists at a time when real journalism is under duress.““Our News Tech platforms are a proving ground for a range of our pioneering News Tech models and there are many more to come," says Mr.



Rothstein.Newsmatics' APEX News Index is positioning itself as one of the world's leading real-time news indexes.



APEX News Index already catalogs news from online news publications worldwide.



Mr.



Rothstein says, “We go deeper than other news indexes in that we expect to index more sources than others and we are building analytics.



Analytics will include graphs, charts, forecasts, mapping, sentiment analysis, plagiarism tracking, and even copyright violation detections.



We apply mathematics to the news.”About NewsmaticsNewsmatics is an independent privately held News Tech company headquartered in Washington, DC focused on news technology platform development.



Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications.



Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, APEX News Index, and the Perspectify mobile app, among others.



The company's workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts.



It does not rely on advertising as a material source of its revenue.The world is seeing a dangerous rise in propaganda and misinformation purposefully and strategically making its way into media outlets, with some dedicated solely to these harmful activities.



Pushing back against these trends is part of our core ethos.

