China's Huawei working on e-Governance in Iraq

2022/05/03 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr.Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, with representatives of China's Huawei, have discussed the process of developing the e-governance and automation project.The comprehensive digital transformation project is intended to reduce paperwork in government institutions.Dr Al-Ghazi confirmed that the e-governance project has reached "advanced stages", and […]

