2022/05/03 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr.
Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, with representatives of China's Huawei, have discussed the process of developing the e-governance and automation project.
The comprehensive digital transformation project is intended to reduce paperwork in government institutions.
Dr Al-Ghazi confirmed that the e-governance project has reached "advanced stages", and […]
The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr.
Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, with representatives of China's Huawei, have discussed the process of developing the e-governance and automation project.
The comprehensive digital transformation project is intended to reduce paperwork in government institutions.
Dr Al-Ghazi confirmed that the e-governance project has reached "advanced stages", and […]
read more China's Huawei working on e-Governance in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.