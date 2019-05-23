عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone in border province

2019/05/23 | 00:45
Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces in the southern border

province of Najran intercepted a drone fired by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis,

the kingdom’s Washington embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.The Houthis’ Al Masirah TV said earlier that the group had

launched a drone attack on Najran airport, targeting hangars containing two

planes. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.







