Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone in border province

2019/05/23 | 00:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces in the southern borderprovince of Najran intercepted a drone fired by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis,the kingdom’s Washington embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.The Houthis’ Al Masirah TV said earlier that the group hadlaunched a drone attack on Najran airport, targeting hangars containing twoplanes. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.