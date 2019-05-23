US calls for ceasefire as more heavy fighting hits northwest Syria

2019/05/23 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States on Wednesday called for a new ceasefire in
Syria as rival forces clashed in the country’s northwest, where the government
is waging an offensive on the last big stretch of rebel-held territory, Reuters reported.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched his assault late
last month, saying rebels had breached an existing ceasefire, triggering a
civilian exodus by bombarding Idlib and adjacent areas. The latest clashes mark
the biggest escalation since last summer between Assad and his rebel enemies in
Idlib province and a belt of territory around it.Washington late on Tuesday said it had seen signs that Assad
may be using chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack, in the
latest offensive and warned that it would respond “quickly and appropriately”
if this were proven. Assad has denied such allegations throughout the war.“What we really need in Idlib and throughout the country is
a ceasefire,” James Jeffrey, US special representative for Syria engagement and
special envoy to the global coalition to defeat the ISIS militant group, said
at a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.“These conflicts, back and forth exchanges.... just put
tremendous pressure on civilians, they raise the specter of nation-to-nation
clash,” he said. “So we’re very much engaged in trying to get this stopped and
get it back to the ceasefire we had basically since September.”However, fighting raged on Wednesday as rebels sought to
roll back army advances in the face of a heavy bombardment, state media,
insurgents and a war monitor said. Weeks of air strikes, shelling and clashes
have driven some 180,000 people from their homes, raising fears of a new
humanitarian disaster.The Syrian government says it is responding to attacks by
al-Qaeda-linked militants.When asked about the use of chemical weapons, Jeffrey said
the United States remained vigilant on any potential such attack but said it
did not have confirmation.“We do not at this point have any confirmation that
chlorine, which was the substance that was suggested or alleged, has been used....
We haven’t finished our review,” he said.France’s foreign ministry said it noted the allegations
“with a degree of alarm” and that they needed to be investigated.The Trump administration has twice bombed Syria over Assad’s
alleged use of chemical weapons, in April 2017 and April 2018. In September, a
senior US official said there was evidence showing chemical weapons were being
prepared by Syrian government forces in Idlib.Jeffrey also said the US was engaging with Russia to help
de-escalate the conflict in Idlib. “Despite the recent tragic offensive there,
Moscow has reconfirmed, at least on paper, their commitment to the ceasefire
deal with the Turks,” he said.“LIVING UNDER BOMBARDMENT”The region, home to an estimated 3 million people, including
many who fled other parts of Syria as government forces advanced in recent
years, has been partly shielded by a truce agreement since last year, brokered
by Russia and Turkey. However, Russia has voiced increasing frustration with
what it calls violations of the agreement.Turkish army posts were established along the front line
last year to monitor compliance with the agreement. Turkish Defense Minister
Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday they would remain, despite reports in Turkish state
media that the Syrian army had carried out attacks near one of them.Many displaced people, camping on the Turkish border, voiced
anger and frustration that Ankara had not done more to help them.“We can no longer put up with living under bombardment or in
the open under the trees,” said Abu Abdullah, one of thousands of Syrians in
white tents dotted around the rock-strewn olive groves close to the frontier.Turkey-backed rebels had sent reinforcements on Saturday to
the front lines of the insurgent enclave, which is dominated by the jihadist
Tahrir al-Sham group, the latest incarnation of the former al-Qaeda affiliate
Nusra Front.The war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights, said at least 100 air strikes hit rebel-held northwest Syria on
Wednesday.Syrian state media reported that the army had stopped a
large attack by rebel groups in several places, killing many insurgents.Rebels said they had recaptured the small town of Kafr
Nabuda, which the government said it had taken early this month.“There are a large number... killed from Assad’s forces...
there are many bodies still on the ground in the town,” said Naji Mustafa, a
spokesman for the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front.Mustafa said the army had used chlorine gas when shelling
Kubayna, in the mountainous frontline area in the northwest of the rebel
enclave, causing choking symptoms among some fighters who were treated at a
field hospital.However, he said that because of the intense bombardment,
they had not properly documented the cases.Italy said on Wednesday that an Italian man held for three
years in Syria had been freed.
