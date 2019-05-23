Home › Baghdad Post › US calls for ceasefire as more heavy fighting hits northwest Syria

US calls for ceasefire as more heavy fighting hits northwest Syria

2019/05/23 | 00:45



Syria as rival forces clashed in the country’s northwest, where the government



is waging an offensive on the last big stretch of rebel-held territory, Reuters reported.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched his assault late



last month, saying rebels had breached an existing ceasefire, triggering a



civilian exodus by bombarding Idlib and adjacent areas. The latest clashes mark



the biggest escalation since last summer between Assad and his rebel enemies in



Idlib province and a belt of territory around it.Washington late on Tuesday said it had seen signs that Assad



may be using chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack, in the



latest offensive and warned that it would respond “quickly and appropriately”



if this were proven. Assad has denied such allegations throughout the war.“What we really need in Idlib and throughout the country is



a ceasefire,” James Jeffrey, US special representative for Syria engagement and



special envoy to the global coalition to defeat the ISIS militant group, said



at a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.“These conflicts, back and forth exchanges.... just put



tremendous pressure on civilians, they raise the specter of nation-to-nation



clash,” he said. “So we’re very much engaged in trying to get this stopped and



get it back to the ceasefire we had basically since September.”However, fighting raged on Wednesday as rebels sought to



roll back army advances in the face of a heavy bombardment, state media,



insurgents and a war monitor said. Weeks of air strikes, shelling and clashes



have driven some 180,000 people from their homes, raising fears of a new



humanitarian disaster.The Syrian government says it is responding to attacks by



al-Qaeda-linked militants.When asked about the use of chemical weapons, Jeffrey said



the United States remained vigilant on any potential such attack but said it



did not have confirmation.“We do not at this point have any confirmation that



chlorine, which was the substance that was suggested or alleged, has been used....



We haven’t finished our review,” he said.France’s foreign ministry said it noted the allegations



“with a degree of alarm” and that they needed to be investigated.The Trump administration has twice bombed Syria over Assad’s



alleged use of chemical weapons, in April 2017 and April 2018. In September, a



senior US official said there was evidence showing chemical weapons were being



prepared by Syrian government forces in Idlib.Jeffrey also said the US was engaging with Russia to help



de-escalate the conflict in Idlib. “Despite the recent tragic offensive there,



Moscow has reconfirmed, at least on paper, their commitment to the ceasefire



deal with the Turks,” he said.“LIVING UNDER BOMBARDMENT”The region, home to an estimated 3 million people, including



many who fled other parts of Syria as government forces advanced in recent



years, has been partly shielded by a truce agreement since last year, brokered



by Russia and Turkey. However, Russia has voiced increasing frustration with



what it calls violations of the agreement.Turkish army posts were established along the front line



last year to monitor compliance with the agreement. Turkish Defense Minister



Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday they would remain, despite reports in Turkish state



media that the Syrian army had carried out attacks near one of them.Many displaced people, camping on the Turkish border, voiced



anger and frustration that Ankara had not done more to help them.“We can no longer put up with living under bombardment or in



the open under the trees,” said Abu Abdullah, one of thousands of Syrians in



white tents dotted around the rock-strewn olive groves close to the frontier.Turkey-backed rebels had sent reinforcements on Saturday to



the front lines of the insurgent enclave, which is dominated by the jihadist



Tahrir al-Sham group, the latest incarnation of the former al-Qaeda affiliate



Nusra Front.The war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for



Human Rights, said at least 100 air strikes hit rebel-held northwest Syria on



Wednesday.Syrian state media reported that the army had stopped a



large attack by rebel groups in several places, killing many insurgents.Rebels said they had recaptured the small town of Kafr



Nabuda, which the government said it had taken early this month.“There are a large number... killed from Assad’s forces...



there are many bodies still on the ground in the town,” said Naji Mustafa, a



spokesman for the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front.Mustafa said the army had used chlorine gas when shelling



Kubayna, in the mountainous frontline area in the northwest of the rebel



enclave, causing choking symptoms among some fighters who were treated at a



field hospital.However, he said that because of the intense bombardment,



they had not properly documented the cases.Italy said on Wednesday that an Italian man held for three



years in Syria had been freed.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States on Wednesday called for a new ceasefire inSyria as rival forces clashed in the country’s northwest, where the governmentis waging an offensive on the last big stretch of rebel-held territory, Reuters reported.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched his assault latelast month, saying rebels had breached an existing ceasefire, triggering acivilian exodus by bombarding Idlib and adjacent areas. The latest clashes markthe biggest escalation since last summer between Assad and his rebel enemies inIdlib province and a belt of territory around it.Washington late on Tuesday said it had seen signs that Assadmay be using chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack, in thelatest offensive and warned that it would respond “quickly and appropriately”if this were proven. Assad has denied such allegations throughout the war.“What we really need in Idlib and throughout the country isa ceasefire,” James Jeffrey, US special representative for Syria engagement andspecial envoy to the global coalition to defeat the ISIS militant group, saidat a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.“These conflicts, back and forth exchanges.... just puttremendous pressure on civilians, they raise the specter of nation-to-nationclash,” he said. “So we’re very much engaged in trying to get this stopped andget it back to the ceasefire we had basically since September.”However, fighting raged on Wednesday as rebels sought toroll back army advances in the face of a heavy bombardment, state media,insurgents and a war monitor said. Weeks of air strikes, shelling and clasheshave driven some 180,000 people from their homes, raising fears of a newhumanitarian disaster.The Syrian government says it is responding to attacks byal-Qaeda-linked militants.When asked about the use of chemical weapons, Jeffrey saidthe United States remained vigilant on any potential such attack but said itdid not have confirmation.“We do not at this point have any confirmation thatchlorine, which was the substance that was suggested or alleged, has been used....We haven’t finished our review,” he said.France’s foreign ministry said it noted the allegations“with a degree of alarm” and that they needed to be investigated.The Trump administration has twice bombed Syria over Assad’salleged use of chemical weapons, in April 2017 and April 2018. In September, asenior US official said there was evidence showing chemical weapons were beingprepared by Syrian government forces in Idlib.Jeffrey also said the US was engaging with Russia to helpde-escalate the conflict in Idlib. “Despite the recent tragic offensive there,Moscow has reconfirmed, at least on paper, their commitment to the ceasefiredeal with the Turks,” he said.“LIVING UNDER BOMBARDMENT”The region, home to an estimated 3 million people, includingmany who fled other parts of Syria as government forces advanced in recentyears, has been partly shielded by a truce agreement since last year, brokeredby Russia and Turkey. However, Russia has voiced increasing frustration withwhat it calls violations of the agreement.Turkish army posts were established along the front linelast year to monitor compliance with the agreement. Turkish Defense MinisterHulusi Akar said on Tuesday they would remain, despite reports in Turkish statemedia that the Syrian army had carried out attacks near one of them.Many displaced people, camping on the Turkish border, voicedanger and frustration that Ankara had not done more to help them.“We can no longer put up with living under bombardment or inthe open under the trees,” said Abu Abdullah, one of thousands of Syrians inwhite tents dotted around the rock-strewn olive groves close to the frontier.Turkey-backed rebels had sent reinforcements on Saturday tothe front lines of the insurgent enclave, which is dominated by the jihadistTahrir al-Sham group, the latest incarnation of the former al-Qaeda affiliateNusra Front.The war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory forHuman Rights, said at least 100 air strikes hit rebel-held northwest Syria onWednesday.Syrian state media reported that the army had stopped alarge attack by rebel groups in several places, killing many insurgents.Rebels said they had recaptured the small town of KafrNabuda, which the government said it had taken early this month.“There are a large number... killed from Assad’s forces...there are many bodies still on the ground in the town,” said Naji Mustafa, aspokesman for the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front.Mustafa said the army had used chlorine gas when shellingKubayna, in the mountainous frontline area in the northwest of the rebelenclave, causing choking symptoms among some fighters who were treated at afield hospital.However, he said that because of the intense bombardment,they had not properly documented the cases.Italy said on Wednesday that an Italian man held for threeyears in Syria had been freed.