US calls for ceasefire as more heavy fighting hits northwest Syria
2019/05/23 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States on Wednesday called for a new ceasefire in

Syria as rival forces clashed in the country’s northwest, where the government

is waging an offensive on the last big stretch of rebel-held territory, Reuters reported.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched his assault late

last month, saying rebels had breached an existing ceasefire, triggering a

civilian exodus by bombarding Idlib and adjacent areas. The latest clashes mark

the biggest escalation since last summer between Assad and his rebel enemies in

Idlib province and a belt of territory around it.Washington late on Tuesday said it had seen signs that Assad

may be using chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack, in the

latest offensive and warned that it would respond “quickly and appropriately”

if this were proven. Assad has denied such allegations throughout the war.“What we really need in Idlib and throughout the country is

a ceasefire,” James Jeffrey, US special representative for Syria engagement and

special envoy to the global coalition to defeat the ISIS militant group, said

at a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.“These conflicts, back and forth exchanges.... just put

tremendous pressure on civilians, they raise the specter of nation-to-nation

clash,” he said. “So we’re very much engaged in trying to get this stopped and

get it back to the ceasefire we had basically since September.”However, fighting raged on Wednesday as rebels sought to

roll back army advances in the face of a heavy bombardment, state media,

insurgents and a war monitor said. Weeks of air strikes, shelling and clashes

have driven some 180,000 people from their homes, raising fears of a new

humanitarian disaster.The Syrian government says it is responding to attacks by

al-Qaeda-linked militants.When asked about the use of chemical weapons, Jeffrey said

the United States remained vigilant on any potential such attack but said it

did not have confirmation.“We do not at this point have any confirmation that

chlorine, which was the substance that was suggested or alleged, has been used....

We haven’t finished our review,” he said.France’s foreign ministry said it noted the allegations

“with a degree of alarm” and that they needed to be investigated.The Trump administration has twice bombed Syria over Assad’s

alleged use of chemical weapons, in April 2017 and April 2018. In September, a

senior US official said there was evidence showing chemical weapons were being

prepared by Syrian government forces in Idlib.Jeffrey also said the US was engaging with Russia to help

de-escalate the conflict in Idlib. “Despite the recent tragic offensive there,

Moscow has reconfirmed, at least on paper, their commitment to the ceasefire

deal with the Turks,” he said.“LIVING UNDER BOMBARDMENT”The region, home to an estimated 3 million people, including

many who fled other parts of Syria as government forces advanced in recent

years, has been partly shielded by a truce agreement since last year, brokered

by Russia and Turkey. However, Russia has voiced increasing frustration with

what it calls violations of the agreement.Turkish army posts were established along the front line

last year to monitor compliance with the agreement. Turkish Defense Minister

Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday they would remain, despite reports in Turkish state

media that the Syrian army had carried out attacks near one of them.Many displaced people, camping on the Turkish border, voiced

anger and frustration that Ankara had not done more to help them.“We can no longer put up with living under bombardment or in

the open under the trees,” said Abu Abdullah, one of thousands of Syrians in

white tents dotted around the rock-strewn olive groves close to the frontier.Turkey-backed rebels had sent reinforcements on Saturday to

the front lines of the insurgent enclave, which is dominated by the jihadist

Tahrir al-Sham group, the latest incarnation of the former al-Qaeda affiliate

Nusra Front.The war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for

Human Rights, said at least 100 air strikes hit rebel-held northwest Syria on

Wednesday.Syrian state media reported that the army had stopped a

large attack by rebel groups in several places, killing many insurgents.Rebels said they had recaptured the small town of Kafr

Nabuda, which the government said it had taken early this month.“There are a large number... killed from Assad’s forces...

there are many bodies still on the ground in the town,” said Naji Mustafa, a

spokesman for the Turkey-backed National Liberation Front.Mustafa said the army had used chlorine gas when shelling

Kubayna, in the mountainous frontline area in the northwest of the rebel

enclave, causing choking symptoms among some fighters who were treated at a

field hospital.However, he said that because of the intense bombardment,

they had not properly documented the cases.Italy said on Wednesday that an Italian man held for three

years in Syria had been freed.



