6 children drown in Iraq as they tried to save one

Cairo: Six children drowned in a river in Iraq after one of them had fallen into the river and the others attempted to save her, Iraqi media reported.





The children were playing near the Euphrates River in the city of Fallujah north west of Baghdad, on Monday when one of them went down and did not return, reports said.





“The girl was drowning and some children jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue her,” Alsumaria TV reported quoting a security source.



But they all perished.





The dead included three siblings.



Their bodies were later retrieved.





The victims ranged in ages with the eldest being 14 years, according to media reports.



