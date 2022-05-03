Methanol Institute Welcomes Air Company as our Newest Member

2022/05/03 | 17:06 - Source: Iraq News

— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Air Company as our newest member.



Air Company is a carbon technology company based in New York that ideates and creates products for the future.



Launched in 2019, they have invented a scalable Carbon Conversion Reactor that runs on 100% renewable energy to convert captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into impurity-free, carbon-negative alcohols, with oxygen and water as the only byproducts.



The technology mimics photosynthesis in a more efficient manner and only requires three inputs; air (CO2), water and sun (renewable energy).To date, Air Company has brought Air Vodka, Air Spray Hand Sanitizer, and most recently, Air Eau de Parfum to market using high-purity ethanol produced from their Carbon Conversion Reactor.



These mark the foundation of the company’s innovation across the consumer goods space and have set Air Company on a trajectory towards commercial scale, with sustainable commodities and fuels in its immediate pipeline to expand its product offering beyond ethanol to include e-methanol.



Air Company’s primary mission is to utilize as much CO2 as possible to create a climate-positive impact while demonstrating that carbon technologies are viable solutions to addressing climate change.



The potential for the company’s proprietary and patented technology to be scaled to replace carbon-intensive legacy production makes it an innovative disruptor and demonstrates that a decarbonized economy is attainable.MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted that: "We are excited to welcome Air Company to our ranks.



Air Company's Carbon Conversion Reactor's ability to produce carbon-neutral methanol for use as a sustainable fuel is another indication of the exciting places the methanol industry is headed."Air Company Co-Founder and CTO Dr.



Stafford Sheehan said: "We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute and work together toward decarbonizing industries from polymers, to plastics, to fuels.



Methanol is one of the most versatile intermediates in the chemical industry and is made today primarily from natural gas or coal.



We can change that to end dependence on fossil fuels."To learn more about Air Company, visit their website HERE.About the Methanol InstituteThe Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies.



Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

Lawrence NavinMethanol Institute+1 703-248-3636email us here

May 03, 2022, 14:00 GMT

