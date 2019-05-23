Turkey preparing for possible US sanctions over S-400s: minister

2019/05/23 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey’s defense minister said it was preparing for
potential US sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense
systems, even while he said there was some improvement in talks with the United
States over buying F-35 fighter jets, Reuters reported.Turkey and the United States have been at odds on several
fronts including Ankara’s decision to buy the S-400s, which cannot be
integrated into NATO systems. Washington says it would jeopardize Turkey’s role
in building Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, which it says would be
compromised by S-400s.While Washington has warned that Ankara faced sanctions
under its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) if it
presses on with the deal, Turkey has said it expected US President Donald Trump
to protect it.Speaking to reporters late on Tuesday, Defense Minister
Hulusi Akar said Turkey was fulfilling its responsibilities in the F-35 project
and expected the program to continue as planned. He said buying the S-400s was
only meant to meet Turkey’s defense needs and posed no threats.“We are doing whatever normal bilateral agreements mandate.
Though there are some issues from time to time, we are pleased that there has
been no sharp turn until now... Turkey is also making preparations for the
potential implementation of CAATSA sanctions,” he said.“In our talks with the United States, we see a general
easing and rapprochement on issues including the east of the Euphrates, F-35s
and Patriots.”In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus
said the US position regarding the S-400 system had not changed.“We’re clearly willing to engage with them and have
continued to engage regarding our concerns on this acquisition, but there will
be very real and very negative consequences if that happens,” she told
reporters.The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned as “unacceptable” what is
called a US ultimatum to Turkey to cancel the S-400 deal. A CNBC report on
Tuesday said Washington had given Turkey just over two weeks to scrap the
Russian deal and buy Patriots or face removal from the F-35 program and US
sanctions.The State Department declined specific comment on the CNBC
report, but a department official said negative consequences to Turkey if it
went ahead with the S-400 included suspension of procurement and industrial
participation in the F-35 program and sanctions under CAATSA.The German government said Turkey’s decision to buy the
S-400 system raised difficult questions for NATO and it would welcome Ankara
reconsidering the decision.Turkey’s lira has been sliding in part on concerns over the
US sanctions, which would hit an economy already in recession after a currency
crisis last year. Among its other disputes with Washington is strategy in Syria
east of the Euphrates River, where the United States is allied with Kurdish
forces that Turkey views as foes.Akar said linking the S-400s purchase with that of the F-35s
is “another hurdle” and noted that nine NATO partners have a stake.“There is no clause anywhere in the F-35 agreement saying
one will be excluded from the partnership for buying S-400s,” he said. “Turkey
has paid $1.2 billion. We also produced the parts ordered from us on time. What
more can we do as a partner?”In trying to persuade Turkey to give up the Russian
missiles, the United States has offered to sell its rival Raytheon Co. Patriot
missile defense systems, which Akar said Ankara was evaluating. He said Turkish
and US officials were working on price, technology transfer and joint
production issues on the latest US offer in late March.The minister also said conceptual work on the SAMP-T defense
systems with the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium were expected to be
completed in October. He said EUROSAM had offered to install a SAMP-T battery
in Turkey and that scouting work would be carried out.
