Turkey preparing for possible US sanctions over S-400s: minister

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Turkey’s defense minister said it was preparing forpotential US sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defensesystems, even while he said there was some improvement in talks with the UnitedStates over buying F-35 fighter jets, Reuters reported.Turkey and the United States have been at odds on severalfronts including Ankara’s decision to buy the S-400s, which cannot beintegrated into NATO systems. Washington says it would jeopardize Turkey’s rolein building Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, which it says would becompromised by S-400s.While Washington has warned that Ankara faced sanctionsunder its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) if itpresses on with the deal, Turkey has said it expected US President Donald Trumpto protect it.Speaking to reporters late on Tuesday, Defense MinisterHulusi Akar said Turkey was fulfilling its responsibilities in the F-35 projectand expected the program to continue as planned. He said buying the S-400s wasonly meant to meet Turkey’s defense needs and posed no threats.“We are doing whatever normal bilateral agreements mandate.Though there are some issues from time to time, we are pleased that there hasbeen no sharp turn until now... Turkey is also making preparations for thepotential implementation of CAATSA sanctions,” he said.“In our talks with the United States, we see a generaleasing and rapprochement on issues including the east of the Euphrates, F-35sand Patriots.”In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagussaid the US position regarding the S-400 system had not changed.“We’re clearly willing to engage with them and havecontinued to engage regarding our concerns on this acquisition, but there willbe very real and very negative consequences if that happens,” she toldreporters.The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned as “unacceptable” what iscalled a US ultimatum to Turkey to cancel the S-400 deal. A CNBC report onTuesday said Washington had given Turkey just over two weeks to scrap theRussian deal and buy Patriots or face removal from the F-35 program and USsanctions.The State Department declined specific comment on the CNBCreport, but a department official said negative consequences to Turkey if itwent ahead with the S-400 included suspension of procurement and industrialparticipation in the F-35 program and sanctions under CAATSA.The German government said Turkey’s decision to buy theS-400 system raised difficult questions for NATO and it would welcome Ankarareconsidering the decision.Turkey’s lira has been sliding in part on concerns over theUS sanctions, which would hit an economy already in recession after a currencycrisis last year. Among its other disputes with Washington is strategy in Syriaeast of the Euphrates River, where the United States is allied with Kurdishforces that Turkey views as foes.Akar said linking the S-400s purchase with that of the F-35sis “another hurdle” and noted that nine NATO partners have a stake.“There is no clause anywhere in the F-35 agreement sayingone will be excluded from the partnership for buying S-400s,” he said. “Turkeyhas paid $1.2 billion. We also produced the parts ordered from us on time. Whatmore can we do as a partner?”In trying to persuade Turkey to give up the Russianmissiles, the United States has offered to sell its rival Raytheon Co. Patriotmissile defense systems, which Akar said Ankara was evaluating. He said Turkishand US officials were working on price, technology transfer and jointproduction issues on the latest US offer in late March.The minister also said conceptual work on the SAMP-T defensesystems with the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium were expected to becompleted in October. He said EUROSAM had offered to install a SAMP-T batteryin Turkey and that scouting work would be carried out.