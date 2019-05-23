عربي | كوردى


Turkey preparing for possible US sanctions over S-400s: minister

2019/05/23 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey’s defense minister said it was preparing for

potential US sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense

systems, even while he said there was some improvement in talks with the United

States over buying F-35 fighter jets, Reuters reported.Turkey and the United States have been at odds on several

fronts including Ankara’s decision to buy the S-400s, which cannot be

integrated into NATO systems. Washington says it would jeopardize Turkey’s role

in building Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, which it says would be

compromised by S-400s.While Washington has warned that Ankara faced sanctions

under its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) if it

presses on with the deal, Turkey has said it expected US President Donald Trump

to protect it.Speaking to reporters late on Tuesday, Defense Minister

Hulusi Akar said Turkey was fulfilling its responsibilities in the F-35 project

and expected the program to continue as planned. He said buying the S-400s was

only meant to meet Turkey’s defense needs and posed no threats.“We are doing whatever normal bilateral agreements mandate.

Though there are some issues from time to time, we are pleased that there has

been no sharp turn until now... Turkey is also making preparations for the

potential implementation of CAATSA sanctions,” he said.“In our talks with the United States, we see a general

easing and rapprochement on issues including the east of the Euphrates, F-35s

and Patriots.”In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus

said the US position regarding the S-400 system had not changed.“We’re clearly willing to engage with them and have

continued to engage regarding our concerns on this acquisition, but there will

be very real and very negative consequences if that happens,” she told

reporters.The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned as “unacceptable” what is

called a US ultimatum to Turkey to cancel the S-400 deal. A CNBC report on

Tuesday said Washington had given Turkey just over two weeks to scrap the

Russian deal and buy Patriots or face removal from the F-35 program and US

sanctions.The State Department declined specific comment on the CNBC

report, but a department official said negative consequences to Turkey if it

went ahead with the S-400 included suspension of procurement and industrial

participation in the F-35 program and sanctions under CAATSA.The German government said Turkey’s decision to buy the

S-400 system raised difficult questions for NATO and it would welcome Ankara

reconsidering the decision.Turkey’s lira has been sliding in part on concerns over the

US sanctions, which would hit an economy already in recession after a currency

crisis last year. Among its other disputes with Washington is strategy in Syria

east of the Euphrates River, where the United States is allied with Kurdish

forces that Turkey views as foes.Akar said linking the S-400s purchase with that of the F-35s

is “another hurdle” and noted that nine NATO partners have a stake.“There is no clause anywhere in the F-35 agreement saying

one will be excluded from the partnership for buying S-400s,” he said. “Turkey

has paid $1.2 billion. We also produced the parts ordered from us on time. What

more can we do as a partner?”In trying to persuade Turkey to give up the Russian

missiles, the United States has offered to sell its rival Raytheon Co. Patriot

missile defense systems, which Akar said Ankara was evaluating. He said Turkish

and US officials were working on price, technology transfer and joint

production issues on the latest US offer in late March.The minister also said conceptual work on the SAMP-T defense

systems with the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium were expected to be

completed in October. He said EUROSAM had offered to install a SAMP-T battery

in Turkey and that scouting work would be carried out.



