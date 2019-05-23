عربي | كوردى


US does not dare attack Iran: senior IRGC commander

2019/05/23 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States and its supporters do not dare attack Iran

because of its “spirit of resistance”, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander

was quoted on Wednesday as saying.Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States

after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East, including an

aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against

what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the

region.“If the criminal America and its Western and regional allies

don’t dare carry out a face-to-face military attack against our country it is

because of the spirit of resistance and sacrifice of the people and youth,”

Major General Gholamali Rashid said, according to the semi-official Fars news

agency.In a Twitter message addressed to US Secretary of State Mike

Pompeo on Wednesday, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US

military deployment to the region was a deliberate provocation.“You @SecPompeo do not bring warships to our region and call

it deterrence. That’s called provocation. It compels Iran to illustrate its own

deterrence, which you call provocation. You see the cycle?” the adviser,

Hesameddin Ashena, tweeted in English.Later on Wednesday, Fars quoted another Guards commander as

saying the elite force and regular Iranian military units had complete control

of Gulf waters north of the Strait of Hormuz.“Everything north of the Strait of Hormuz is under our

control,” Ali Fadavi was quoted by Fars as saying, referring to the strait at

the Gulf’s southeastern end through which about a fifth of the oil that is

consumed globally flows.“(Movements of) American battleships in the region are under

the complete control of Iran’s army and the Revolutionary Guards,” Fadavi told

Fars, without providing details.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants

to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United

States again!”



