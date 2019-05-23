US does not dare attack Iran: senior IRGC commander

2019/05/23 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States and its supporters do not dare attack Iran
because of its “spirit of resistance”, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander
was quoted on Wednesday as saying.Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States
after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East, including an
aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against
what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the
region.“If the criminal America and its Western and regional allies
don’t dare carry out a face-to-face military attack against our country it is
because of the spirit of resistance and sacrifice of the people and youth,”
Major General Gholamali Rashid said, according to the semi-official Fars news
agency.In a Twitter message addressed to US Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo on Wednesday, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US
military deployment to the region was a deliberate provocation.“You @SecPompeo do not bring warships to our region and call
it deterrence. That’s called provocation. It compels Iran to illustrate its own
deterrence, which you call provocation. You see the cycle?” the adviser,
Hesameddin Ashena, tweeted in English.Later on Wednesday, Fars quoted another Guards commander as
saying the elite force and regular Iranian military units had complete control
of Gulf waters north of the Strait of Hormuz.“Everything north of the Strait of Hormuz is under our
control,” Ali Fadavi was quoted by Fars as saying, referring to the strait at
the Gulf’s southeastern end through which about a fifth of the oil that is
consumed globally flows.“(Movements of) American battleships in the region are under
the complete control of Iran’s army and the Revolutionary Guards,” Fadavi told
Fars, without providing details.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants
to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United
States again!”
