US does not dare attack Iran: senior IRGC commander

US does not dare attack Iran: senior IRGC commander

2019/05/23 | 01:55



because of its “spirit of resistance”, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander



was quoted on Wednesday as saying.Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States



after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East, including an



aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against



what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the



region.“If the criminal America and its Western and regional allies



don’t dare carry out a face-to-face military attack against our country it is



because of the spirit of resistance and sacrifice of the people and youth,”



Major General Gholamali Rashid said, according to the semi-official Fars news



agency.In a Twitter message addressed to US Secretary of State Mike



Pompeo on Wednesday, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US



military deployment to the region was a deliberate provocation.“You @SecPompeo do not bring warships to our region and call



it deterrence. That’s called provocation. It compels Iran to illustrate its own



deterrence, which you call provocation. You see the cycle?” the adviser,



Hesameddin Ashena, tweeted in English.Later on Wednesday, Fars quoted another Guards commander as



saying the elite force and regular Iranian military units had complete control



of Gulf waters north of the Strait of Hormuz.“Everything north of the Strait of Hormuz is under our



control,” Ali Fadavi was quoted by Fars as saying, referring to the strait at



the Gulf’s southeastern end through which about a fifth of the oil that is



consumed globally flows.“(Movements of) American battleships in the region are under



the complete control of Iran’s army and the Revolutionary Guards,” Fadavi told



Fars, without providing details.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants



to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United



States again!”







