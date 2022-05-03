NACVA Recognizes Business Brokers and M&A Advisors Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout as 2021 40 under Forty Honorees

2022/05/04 | 02:32 - Source: Iraq News

Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout, Managing Brokers of First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles

NACVA Recognizes Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout, Managing Brokers of First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles, as 2021 40 under Forty Honorees

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (“NACVA”) recognizes Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout, Managing Brokers of First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles ("FCBBLA"), as 2021 40 under Forty Honorees.Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout were recognized due to their expertise and experience in business valuation, financial analysis, and mergers and acquisitions.



With 20+ years of combined experience, their professionalism and business transaction service are unmatched in their field.



As Business Brokers and M&A Advisors, their accolades include listing over $80M in businesses for sale, working with over 250+ small businesses to date, and winning over 22 National Awards, including Top Sales Associates Nationwide and Top Sales Team Nationwide.“We are grateful to be recognized by NACVA as 2021 40 under Forty Honorees.



It’s milestones like these that prove we are making a difference,” commented Adrianna Smith, Managing Director, FCBBLA.



“This recognition is a tribute to our dedication to our profession and clients.



I am thrilled that it is resonating in our marketplace with our proven track record,” stated Lana Hout, Managing Director, FCBBLA.About First Choice Business Brokers Los AngelesFirst Choice Business Brokers, Los Angeles (“FCBBLA”) is a premium full-service business brokerage and M&A Advisory firm that focuses on providing clients with next level professional service.



FCBBLA specializes in business sales across all industries with transaction sizes $50 million and under.



FCBBLA oversees the entire sales process which includes valuing businesses, confidentially marketing businesses, vetting buyers, managing buyer-seller meetings, preparing transaction paperwork as well as managing the escrow, landlord and financing processes to ensure a smooth transaction process.First Choice Business Brokers (“FCBB”) was founded in 1994 and has grown to become one of the largest organizations in the U.S.



specializing in business sales.



To date, FCBB has listed and managed the sale of over $8.5 billion in businesses for sale.



With several offices located throughout the U.S., FCBB has sold thousands of businesses, of all types, confidentially and efficiently through vast buyer networks.



FCBB continues to lead the industry in top markets with world class professional service, cutting-edge technologies, and an award-winning training program.For more information about First Choice Business Brokers and business listings currently available in Los Angeles, please check out the website: www.BizBrokersLA.com

Deanna DubéFirst Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles+1 424-832-3410ddube@fcbb.com

