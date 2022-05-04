Iraq Oil Export Volumes hit 2-Year High

2022/05/04 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for April of 101,390,662 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.380 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.244 million bpd exported in March.This is the highest daily export rate since the 3.438 million barrels per day achieved in […]

