Drugs smuggling increase via Zurbatiyah border with Iran: MP

2019/05/23 | 02:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The trafficking of cannabis and the other types of

drugs smuggled to Iraq from other countries has increased dramatically in

recent years, especially through the Zurbatiyah border crossing, Saairun

parliamentary bloc's spokesman Salman Hassan said.Zurbatiyah border crossing lies between Iraq and Iran."The danger of the scourge of drugs is not less

than the danger of ISIS terrorist gangs," Hassan stated. Hassan blamed the government for a "delay"

in the work at the border crossings concerning the control measures, and also

blamed the security authorities for dereliction. He also called on the executive authorities and Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to form a high security committee in the province of

Wasit and other provinces to follow up on the mechanisms of work of the ports

and investigate the latest incidents.



