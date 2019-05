Drugs smuggling increase via Zurbatiyah border with Iran: MP

2019/05/23 | 02:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The trafficking of cannabis and the other types ofdrugs smuggled to Iraq from other countries has increased dramatically inrecent years, especially through the Zurbatiyah border crossing, Saairunparliamentary bloc's spokesman Salman Hassan said.Zurbatiyah border crossing lies between Iraq and Iran."The danger of the scourge of drugs is not lessthan the danger of ISIS terrorist gangs," Hassan stated. Hassan blamed the government for a "delay"in the work at the border crossings concerning the control measures, and alsoblamed the security authorities for dereliction. He also called on the executive authorities and PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to form a high security committee in the province ofWasit and other provinces to follow up on the mechanisms of work of the portsand investigate the latest incidents.