Drugs smuggling increase via Zurbatiyah border with Iran: MP

2019/05/23 | 02:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The trafficking of cannabis and the other types of
drugs smuggled to Iraq from other countries has increased dramatically in
recent years, especially through the Zurbatiyah border crossing, Saairun
parliamentary bloc's spokesman Salman Hassan said.Zurbatiyah border crossing lies between Iraq and Iran."The danger of the scourge of drugs is not less
than the danger of ISIS terrorist gangs," Hassan stated. Hassan blamed the government for a "delay"
in the work at the border crossings concerning the control measures, and also
blamed the security authorities for dereliction. He also called on the executive authorities and Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to form a high security committee in the province of
Wasit and other provinces to follow up on the mechanisms of work of the ports
and investigate the latest incidents.
