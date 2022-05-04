2022/05/04 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Michael Young, for Carnegie Middle East Center.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Breaking Bad in Basra In an interview, Harith Hasan discusses how environmental degradation has affected sociopolitical stability in southern Iraq.Click here to read the full report.

read more Breaking Bad in Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.