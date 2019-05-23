عربي | كوردى


Youth will witness demise of Israel, 'American civilization': Khamenei

Youth will witness demise of Israel, 'American civilization': Khamenei
2019/05/23 | 03:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s youth will witness the demise of Israel and American

civilization, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday in

comments published on his official website.“You young people should be assured that you will witness

the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American

civilization, and the demise of Israel,” Khamenei said in a meeting with

students. He gave no further details. Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States

after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East, including an

aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against

what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the

region.Khamenei said last week that there would be no war with the

United States.Separately, Khamenei distanced himself from a landmark 2015

nuclear deal in his comments on Wednesday.US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal

with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions, saying the accord did not address Iran’s

missile program and what he saw as their malign influence in the region. “The way (the nuclear deal) was put into action, I didn’t

have much faith (in it),” Khamenei, who is the highest authority in Iran, said.

“And we repeatedly told the president and the foreign minister and gave them

notice.” Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif have been the main advocates of the nuclear deal within

Iran’s political system.Two weeks ago, Iran notified the remaining signatories to

the deal – China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom – that it

would halt some commitments under the nuclear deal, a year after the United

States unilaterally withdrew from the accord.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW