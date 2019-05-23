Youth will witness demise of Israel, 'American civilization': Khamenei

2019/05/23 | 03:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s youth will witness the demise of Israel and American
civilization, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday in
comments published on his official website.“You young people should be assured that you will witness
the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American
civilization, and the demise of Israel,” Khamenei said in a meeting with
students. He gave no further details. Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States
after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East, including an
aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against
what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the
region.Khamenei said last week that there would be no war with the
United States.Separately, Khamenei distanced himself from a landmark 2015
nuclear deal in his comments on Wednesday.US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal
with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions, saying the accord did not address Iran’s
missile program and what he saw as their malign influence in the region. “The way (the nuclear deal) was put into action, I didn’t
have much faith (in it),” Khamenei, who is the highest authority in Iran, said.
“And we repeatedly told the president and the foreign minister and gave them
notice.” Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif have been the main advocates of the nuclear deal within
Iran’s political system.Two weeks ago, Iran notified the remaining signatories to
the deal – China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom – that it
would halt some commitments under the nuclear deal, a year after the United
States unilaterally withdrew from the accord.
civilization, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday in
comments published on his official website.“You young people should be assured that you will witness
the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American
civilization, and the demise of Israel,” Khamenei said in a meeting with
students. He gave no further details. Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States
after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East, including an
aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against
what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the
region.Khamenei said last week that there would be no war with the
United States.Separately, Khamenei distanced himself from a landmark 2015
nuclear deal in his comments on Wednesday.US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal
with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions, saying the accord did not address Iran’s
missile program and what he saw as their malign influence in the region. “The way (the nuclear deal) was put into action, I didn’t
have much faith (in it),” Khamenei, who is the highest authority in Iran, said.
“And we repeatedly told the president and the foreign minister and gave them
notice.” Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif have been the main advocates of the nuclear deal within
Iran’s political system.Two weeks ago, Iran notified the remaining signatories to
the deal – China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom – that it
would halt some commitments under the nuclear deal, a year after the United
States unilaterally withdrew from the accord.