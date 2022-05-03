NANO Trademark on Essential Oils for Oncology Medicine Granted to California Nanobles Corporation

2022/05/04 | 16:24 - Source: Iraq News

David Uhalley and Mike Robinson, the Nanobles Corporate Team

"Nanotechnology used to make medicine with Essential Oils is the future of our operation." -David Uhalley

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.

A Class 5 Oncology Medicine TM was granted to California Based Nanotechnology firm "Nanobles" led by Mike Robinson of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center

We can change the world using what Mother Earth gave us and a bit of technology based on Quantum Physics, Nanotechnology is the now and the future.”

— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rapid increase in Cancers around the globe, more treatment plan options with potentially devastating side effects get created.



But, California Bay Area Nanobles Corporation partner and C.O.O.



David Uhalley announced that the health and wellness firm had secured a Trademark agreement after negotiations with a significant NANO pharmaceutical corporation.



"We've secured the Class 5 position for essential oils, including those coming from the Cannabis plant," he stated.Class 5 is for pharmaceutical medications.



The Nanotechnology firm has multiple registered trademarks eluding to the creation of many other items for the nutraceutical and healthcare industries.



Still, it has not advanced them to date aggressively, such as this recent round of negotiations and public news of their intent."Essential oils have been used for tens of thousands of years medically as far as we know - likely far longer," Mike Robinson, Nanobles CEO, said.



"We've found ways to commingle essential oils and other soluble plant constituents to create topical layers of protection for oncology patients; it's been in the works for years now; it's ready for development."Initially founded in 2019 by Uhalley alone, Robinson was his Blog writer and Researcher.



Mike Robinson, the founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center and the often controversial figure for his bold online presence, was recently named to the High Times Top 100 most influential people in Cannabis for 2021, which is in the current newsstand edition."Oncology patients already face enough worries," Uhalley stated, not giving any information regarding their creation.



"As a cancer survivor, Mike has a passion for finding ways to block some of what treatments do and needs to expand on it, but it's solid; the evidence is there to move forward.



Stopping the harm means the skin isn't injured or not so severely - that also means hair either has a better chance at staying put or could grow back far quicker - I know that's been his goal for the last three years."In 2020, Founder David Uhalley reformed the Corporation with Robinson as his 50% partner in the CEO position to build the firm's Intellectual Property.



Mike Robinson is also in charge of Research and Development.



"We're small but adequate; striking when the iron is hot has always been our thought as we're in this for the long run.



I've never been one to join the Cannabis Industry itself as I come from an IT background and Robotics and haven't been able to relate super well to different work cultures; I like the thought of creating a prescribable medicine much better."His partner, however, has a different approach.



"Preserving the cannabinoid from the plant is the game's name for me," he said, "I want to avoid going synthetic.



With terpenes, this is a no-brainer.



They've been medicine since people passed messages to each other carved in stone." Robinson was historically the Director of Communications for the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine.



Still, before even that, he was a provider of compassionate oils that traveled the countryside, giving them away to people in need.



He's known for beating multiple cancers while doing this.Childhood cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States.



Every day, 47 children are diagnosed with cancer, and the average age of diagnosis is 8.



Cancer affects all ethnic, gender, and socio-economic groups, and more than 40,000 children undergo treatment for cancer each year.



"We're hoping to make a difference for those kids, the ones we see used for ads.



I know that helps raise donations, but it makes me sad.



Our trademark includes hair and skin growth for a reason, but that's Mike's department.""According to the Lung Cancer Foundation, 1 in 16 people will be diagnosed with this in their lifetime," Robinson said.



"That means about 250,000 people in 2022 in the U.S.



alone.



All of them will face the potential of a treatment known to cause burns; if we can alleviate that, shouldn't we? These treatments save lives, so if we can make them more manageable using plant elements, why not? My theory is that plant elements can help people survive treatments that can also be deadly, like cancers.



Still, that risk is often unavoidable so supporting the treatment is the only route to successfully helping patients."This team has been silent on the Nanotechnology forefront over the past two years, with minimal action on their website.



"We needed to fly under the radar as Mike created formulations that he could stabilize when everyone was on hiatus due to a global viral outbreak.



Nothing was easy, and these creations are often highly sought after," stated Uhalley.



"There's no use in gaining trademarks you're not going to employ, if you don't use them other entities can come after you and try to take them away in this highly competitive market."Robinson is featured as a Keynote speaker under his title at the Global Cannabinoid Research Center this year at the 2nd Global Summit, and Expo on Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials (GSENN2022) held in Copenhagen, Denmark, during June 13-15, 2022.

Mike RobinsonNANOBLES, Inc.+1 805-617-9539Info@Nanobles.com

You just read:

News Provided By

May 03, 2022, 22:24 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release