2019/05/23 | 05:05



US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump was involved in disrupting justice and the Tester process, a crime that could be isolated because of it.







"The reality is that this president, in the eyes of everyone, disrupts justice and is involved in a cover-up, and this could be a crime that leads to isolation," she said at a ceremony organized by the Center for American Progress, a group promoting liberal policies.



















