2022/05/05 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly confirmed that it will open new production facilities for the manufacture of weapons and light munitions, and even the assembly of combat aircraft.The Director of the Defence Industries Commission, Mohamed Sahib Al-Daraji (pictured), told the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency (INA), that: "Iraq has concluded memoranda of understanding with […]

read more Iraq plans to Expand Domestic Defense Industry first appeared on Iraq Business News.