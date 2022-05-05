Iraq to Increase Oil Export Capacity

2022/05/05 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Basra Oil Company (BOC) has reportedly said that third offshore pipeline at the Khor Al-Amaya Oil Terminal (KAAOT) (pictured) will be completed by the end of 2023.Acting Director General, Ahmed Fadel Dehaim, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the new line will increase oil export capacity by 600,000 barrels per […]

