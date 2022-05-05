The Methanol Institute Welcomes Alfa Laval as a new Member

2022/05/05 | 14:16 - Source: Iraq News

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Alfa Laval as a new member of the association.



Headquartered in Sweden, Alfa Laval has been supplying equipment and services to the marine industry for over a century and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries.



The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.Alfa Laval believes that methanol is likely to be a key step on the marine industry’s journey to a sustainable, net carbon-neutral future.



It demands new technologies and a different way of looking at the energy balance on board.



Alfa Laval is at the cutting edge of methanol solutions with already over 100,000 hours of operation of their low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) FCM Methanol, and the marine industry’s first ABS approval in principle (AIP) for firing boilers with methanol.With its 2800 m2 of testing space, Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre, located in Aalborg, Denmark, is a unique R&D facility that is providing deeper insights into methanol handling, methanol combustion and fuel cell technologies.



The efforts will ensure safety and efficiency on tomorrow’s more sustainable methanol-fuelled vessels."We are confident in our capacity to bring safe, reliable, and economically viable solutions to the shipping industry, thanks to successful collaborations and extensive testing.



Joining the Methanol Institute is a natural step in our journey supporting our customers and partners towards sustainable shipping," said Sameer Kalra, President Marine Division, Alfa Laval.MI CEO Gregory Dolan stated: "MI is pleased to welcome Alfa Laval as a new member.



Alfa Laval's deep expertise and proven track record supplying the marine industry make their marine methanol solutions an important part of the way forward for the industry."To learn more about methanol equipment solutions and Alfa Laval’s approach to the methanol transition, please visit Alfa Laval's website HERE.# About the Methanol Institute #The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies.



Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

Lawrence NavinMethanol Institute+1 703-248-3636email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

May 05, 2022, 08:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release