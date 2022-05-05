Sandstorm hits Iraq, putting more than 1,000 in hospital

2022/05/05 | 15:52 - Source: Iraq News



Pedestrians and motorists edge their way through the thick cloud blanketing Baghdad.(Reuters: Thaier Al-Sudani)Climate change threatens disaster in war-scarred countryIraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record-low rainfall and high temperatures in the past few years.Experts have said these factors threaten to bring social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume.WatchDuration: 50 seconds50s Dozens of people were hospitalised after a heavy sandstorm blanketed Baghdad in April.In November, the World Bank warned Iraq could suffer a 20 per cent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.In early April, a government official warned Iraq could face "272 days of dust" a year in coming decades.The environment ministry said the weather phenomenon could be addressed by "increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks".AFP (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- More than 1,000 Iraqis have been rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments following a sandstorm.Key points:Conditions are so poor that some provinces are urging people to stay indoorsIraq could face "272 days of dust" a year in coming decades as climate change gets worseIraq is particularly vulnerable to climate changeState media reported Thursday's sandstorm was the seventh to hit the country in the past month.Residents of six of Iraq's 18 provinces, including Baghdad and the vast western region of Al-Anbar, awoke once again to a thick cloud of dust blanketing the sky.Authorities in Al-Anbar and Kirkuk provinces, north of the capital, urged people to stay indoors, the official INA news agency said.Hospitals in Al-Anbar province had received more than 700 patients with breathing difficulties, said Anas Qais, a health official cited by INA.The central province of Salaheddin reported more than 300 cases, while the central province of Diwaniya and the province of Najaf, south of Baghdad, each recorded about 100 cases, the news agency added.

