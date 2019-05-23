Home › Baghdad Post › French court to rule on extradition of Iranian engineer to U.S.

French court to rule on extradition of Iranian engineer to U.S.

2019/05/23 | 13:00



An appeals court in France is set to rule on the extradition of an Iranian engineer to the United States.Jalal Rohollahnejad was detained under a U.S. extradition warrant at the airport in the southern French city of Nice on February 2.The 41-year-old had arrived in Nice from Tehran via Moscow, having obtained a French working visa.According to court officials, U.S. authorities suspect Rohollahnejad was involved in an attempt to export sensitive industrial equipment, including microwave systems and anti-drone systems, to Iran via the United Arab Emirates.U.S. authorities say the equipment could be turned into weapons, officials said.Rohollahnejad is suspected of working for Rayan Roshd Afszar, an Iran-based company blacklisted by the United States that is linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which Washington has designated as a terrorist organization.Rohollahnejad's lawyers have said the U.S. extradition request is "political."Already tense, relations between Tehran and Washington have worsened since 2018, when the United States pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran that curbed Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling economic sanctions.



