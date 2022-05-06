Iraq Dust Storm puts 5,000 in Hospital

2022/05/06 | 16:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi media reports that one person has died and more than 5,000 have been hospitalised on Thursday as a result of the latest dust storm.The dust storm is the seventh this month, with some experts believing they are becoming more frequent due to climate change.Road and air transport has been […]

