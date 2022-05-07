2022/05/07 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United States has criticised Iraq, among other countries, for its failure to protect intellectual property rights.In its recently-published 2022 Special 301 Report, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) says stakeholders continue to report notable levels of piracy through Illicit Streaming Devices (ISDs) and illicit Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) apps in […]

read more Iraq Failing to Protect Intellectual Property Rights first appeared on Iraq Business News.