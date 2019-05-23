Karbala governor sacked for corruption charges

2019/05/23 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Karbala provincial council has decided to dismiss governor Aqil Al-Turaihi for “corruption.”Al-Turaihi, a member of Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party, led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, has served as Karbala governor since June of 2013.The provincial council has voted to remove the governor from his post for a number of financial and administrative violations.The council held an interrogation session last Tuesday to question Al-Turaihi regarding neglect, abuse of authority and corruption charges.The ex-governor was also assigned with overseeing the implementation of all service projects carried out in the province.
