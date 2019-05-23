Daily updates: Iraq seeks to ease US-Iran tensions

2019/05/23 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Baghdad Post presents to its readers the latest news updates and breaking news today in Iraq.National Alliance head Hakim says Iraq seeks to ease US-Iran tensions
Leader of the Iraqi National Alliance for Reform and Reconstruction Ammar Al-Hakim asserted on Thursday that Iraq would be the first to get affected by any escalation of tension between the United States and Iran.Hakim’s remarks came during a meeting with a Sadrist Movement delegation to discuss the recent developments of the Iraqi political scene and the US-Iran escalation in the region.Al-Hakim further affirmed that Iraq is exerting efforts to ease the tension between Iran and the United States as it will be damaged the most of if the situation developed into war.A Sadrist Movement official called on supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to rush into the streets and protest on Friday in various provinces to condemn a potential war between the US and Iran in Iraq.Drug smuggling increases via Zurbatiyah border with Iran: MP
Drugs and narcotics trafficking to Iraq has increased dramatically in recent years, especially through the Zurbatiyah border crossing with Iran, Saairun parliamentary bloc's spokesman Salman Hassan said."The danger of the scourge of drugs is not less than the danger of terrorism," Hassan stated. Hassan blamed the government for the "delay" and inability to set strict measures at the border crossings, and also blamed the security authorities for dereliction. He also called on the executive authorities and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to form a high security committee in the province of Wasit and other provinces to follow up on the mechanisms of work of the ports and investigate the latest incidents.
Karbala governor sacked for corruption charges
Karbala provincial council has decided to dismiss governor Aqil Al-Turaihi for “corruption.”Al-Turaihi, a member of Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party, led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, has served as Karbala governor since June of 2013.The provincial council has voted to remove the governor from his post for a number of financial and administrative violations.The council held an interrogation session last Tuesday to question Al-Turaihi regarding neglect, abuse of authority and corruption charges.The ex-governor was also assigned with overseeing the implementation of all service projects carried out in the province.This article is progressing, stay tuned for more updates.
