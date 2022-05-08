Health Facilities Reopened after Destruction by ISIL

2022/05/08 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Health facilities in Al-Karma officially reopen after destruction by ISIL Two newly-rehabilitated health facilities - the External Consultancy Clinic and Al-Sijr Public Health Centre were officially reopened by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Government of Australia and Anbar Governorate.When ISIL captured Al-Karma, the health facilities across the region suffered extensive damages.Equipment was […]

