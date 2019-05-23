Home › Baghdad Post › Will Smith goes from fear to joy as Aladdin's new genie

2019/05/23 | 15:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Will Smith was initially worried about playing the geniein Disney’s live action version of “Aladdin” after the celebrated performanceby the late Robin Williams more than 25 years ago, but says it eventuallybecame a joy.“What Robin Williams did with this character -he just didn’t leave a lot of room to add to the genie. So I started offfearful but then when I got with the music, it just started waking up that fun,childlike, silly part of me,” Smith said.“This was the most joyful experience of mycareer,” the actor, 50, said ahead of the film’s release worldwide this week.“Aladdin,” directed by Guy Ritchie, marksSmith’s first time doing a Walt Disney Co film. The remake features many of theelements of the 1992 animated original, for which Williams won a Golden Globefor his voice work.“I like the original movie so I’m aware Idon’t want to contaminate the nostalgia of the first one,” said Ritchie. “Whatyou want to do is embellish.”“My principal job was to entertain my fivekids and my Disneyphile of a wife,” said Ritchie, who is better known foraction adventure movies like “Sherlock Holmes” and adult crime caper“RocknRolla.”Naomi Scott who appeared in “The 33” and“Power Rangers” plays Princess Jasmine. Mena Massoud, who appeared in lastyear’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” series, plays the title role in the movie.“Aladdin” is the latest Disney remake of itsanimated family film classics. It follows a live action version of flyingelephant tale “Dumbo” in March, the upcoming July reboot of “The Lion King,”and “Mulan” due for release in 2020.