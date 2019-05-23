Will Smith goes from fear to joy as Aladdin's new genie

2019/05/23 | 15:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Will Smith was initially worried about playing the genie
in Disney’s live action version of “Aladdin” after the celebrated performance
by the late Robin Williams more than 25 years ago, but says it eventually
became a joy.“What Robin Williams did with this character -
he just didn’t leave a lot of room to add to the genie. So I started off
fearful but then when I got with the music, it just started waking up that fun,
childlike, silly part of me,” Smith said.“This was the most joyful experience of my
career,” the actor, 50, said ahead of the film’s release worldwide this week.“Aladdin,” directed by Guy Ritchie, marks
Smith’s first time doing a Walt Disney Co film. The remake features many of the
elements of the 1992 animated original, for which Williams won a Golden Globe
for his voice work.“I like the original movie so I’m aware I
don’t want to contaminate the nostalgia of the first one,” said Ritchie. “What
you want to do is embellish.”“My principal job was to entertain my five
kids and my Disneyphile of a wife,” said Ritchie, who is better known for
action adventure movies like “Sherlock Holmes” and adult crime caper
“RocknRolla.”Naomi Scott who appeared in “The 33” and
“Power Rangers” plays Princess Jasmine. Mena Massoud, who appeared in last
year’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” series, plays the title role in the movie.“Aladdin” is the latest Disney remake of its
animated family film classics. It follows a live action version of flying
elephant tale “Dumbo” in March, the upcoming July reboot of “The Lion King,”
and “Mulan” due for release in 2020.
Will Smith was initially worried about playing the genie
in Disney’s live action version of “Aladdin” after the celebrated performance
by the late Robin Williams more than 25 years ago, but says it eventually
became a joy.“What Robin Williams did with this character -
he just didn’t leave a lot of room to add to the genie. So I started off
fearful but then when I got with the music, it just started waking up that fun,
childlike, silly part of me,” Smith said.“This was the most joyful experience of my
career,” the actor, 50, said ahead of the film’s release worldwide this week.“Aladdin,” directed by Guy Ritchie, marks
Smith’s first time doing a Walt Disney Co film. The remake features many of the
elements of the 1992 animated original, for which Williams won a Golden Globe
for his voice work.“I like the original movie so I’m aware I
don’t want to contaminate the nostalgia of the first one,” said Ritchie. “What
you want to do is embellish.”“My principal job was to entertain my five
kids and my Disneyphile of a wife,” said Ritchie, who is better known for
action adventure movies like “Sherlock Holmes” and adult crime caper
“RocknRolla.”Naomi Scott who appeared in “The 33” and
“Power Rangers” plays Princess Jasmine. Mena Massoud, who appeared in last
year’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” series, plays the title role in the movie.“Aladdin” is the latest Disney remake of its
animated family film classics. It follows a live action version of flying
elephant tale “Dumbo” in March, the upcoming July reboot of “The Lion King,”
and “Mulan” due for release in 2020.