Iraq to Increase Production at West Qurna 1

2019/05/23 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.
Oil production is to increase at the West Qurna 1 oilfield, according to Reuters.
The news agency quoted Basra Oil Company (BOC) chief Ihsan Abdul Jabbar as saying on Wednesday that output will rise from 440,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) to 490,000 bpd in the “next few days”.
The field is being developed by ExxonMobil (25%), PetroChina (25%), Itochu (15%), Pertamina (10%), Iraq’s state-owned Oil Exploration Company (25%)
(Source: Reuters)
