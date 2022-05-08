Introducing Clanfinder.gg: Helping Gamers Connect While Contributing to Charities Around the World

2022/05/09 | 01:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Clanfinder.gg is on a mission to help grow online communities for gaming with a philanthropic approach to crowdfunding.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clanfinder.gg is pleased to announce the launch of its new platform, founded with the vision of “Supporting A Community to Make a Difference,” while donating to a variety of charities all over the world.



According to the site’s co-founder, the goal is to provide a great hub for people to grow online communities for gaming, and in the future, other types of communities, such as anime, movies, book clubs, etc.“Clanfinder.gg was founded by gamers who are committed to keeping the site updated with the latest titles.



We will constantly be adding new features to further assist in advertising your community across the globe and we’ll also be bringing in gaming studios that want to give back to their players,” says co-founder, adding that the site supports charities from part of the fees that are taken in.Having been live for just a few months, the platform is already attracting a lot of interest from gamers.



Clanfinder.gg eliminates the need for people to scour the internet to find a new gaming clan.



Also, almost every popular multiplayer game can be advertised on the site.“And if you don’t see the game you want, let us know! We’re new, growing fast, and we’d love your feedback!”Clanfinder is currently supporting the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and All Hands and Hearts.



Thirty percent of all subscriptions and boosts are divided amongst these charities.“We’re tremendously proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and the sky’s the limit! Please check us out to either find a community or create a new one.



With your help, we can make a real difference in the world.”For more information, visit the website at https://www.clanfinder.gg/.About the CompanyClanFinder.gg was founded with the vision of “Supporting a Community, To Make a Difference,” helping support charities from around the world, while assisting gaming communities in promoting their organizations to fellow gamers looking for a place to call home.

Media RelationsClanFinder.gginfo@clanfinder.gg

You just read:

News Provided By

May 08, 2022, 15:37 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release