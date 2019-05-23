عربي | كوردى


Warehouse blaze creates huge smoke plume in Tottenham

2019/05/23 | 17:00
A fire has ripped through a warehouse, sending huge plumes of

black smoke into the sky in north London, the BBC reported on Thursday.About 100

firefighters are tackling the blaze at what is thought to be a furniture store

in Garman Road, Tottenham, which broke out at about 00:20 BST.Mike

Cotton, from London Fire Brigade, said "a huge amount of thick black

smoke" was travelling for miles.Residents

have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.Mr

Cotton, who confirmed there were no injuries, said that when crews from

Tottenham and Edmonton arrived they "found a developed fire and they

called for reinforcements"."We

currently have 15 appliances attending this fire along with aerial appliances

and high-volume pumps," he added."There's

a range of units down there. We're unable to say how it started at this time

because it needs investigating."



