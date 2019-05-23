Warehouse blaze creates huge smoke plume in Tottenham

2019/05/23 | 17:00
A fire has ripped through a warehouse, sending huge plumes of
black smoke into the sky in north London, the BBC reported on Thursday.About 100
firefighters are tackling the blaze at what is thought to be a furniture store
in Garman Road, Tottenham, which broke out at about 00:20 BST.Mike
Cotton, from London Fire Brigade, said "a huge amount of thick black
smoke" was travelling for miles.Residents
have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.Mr
Cotton, who confirmed there were no injuries, said that when crews from
Tottenham and Edmonton arrived they "found a developed fire and they
called for reinforcements"."We
currently have 15 appliances attending this fire along with aerial appliances
and high-volume pumps," he added."There's
a range of units down there. We're unable to say how it started at this time
because it needs investigating."
