Warehouse blaze creates huge smoke plume in Tottenham

2019/05/23 | 17:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A fire has ripped through a warehouse, sending huge plumes ofblack smoke into the sky in north London, the BBC reported on Thursday.About 100firefighters are tackling the blaze at what is thought to be a furniture storein Garman Road, Tottenham, which broke out at about 00:20 BST.MikeCotton, from London Fire Brigade, said "a huge amount of thick blacksmoke" was travelling for miles.Residentshave been urged to keep doors and windows closed.MrCotton, who confirmed there were no injuries, said that when crews fromTottenham and Edmonton arrived they "found a developed fire and theycalled for reinforcements"."Wecurrently have 15 appliances attending this fire along with aerial appliancesand high-volume pumps," he added."There'sa range of units down there. We're unable to say how it started at this timebecause it needs investigating."