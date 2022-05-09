Iraq Revenues to Exceed $150 Billion

2022/05/09 | 11:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A financial advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister has said he expects Iraq's revenues this year to exceed $150 billion.Speaking to the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency (INA), Mudhar Muhammad Salih said sustained high oil prices, combined with non-oil revenues of "no less than $8-10 billion", will result in total revenues for […]

