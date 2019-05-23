President Salih in Jordan discussing bilateral relations

2019/05/23 | 18:55
INA – BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih headed on Thursday to Jordan in an official visit.
Salih is to be discussing bilateral relations with the King of Jordan in terms of mutual cooperation and activating the agreements between Baghdad and Oman.
The meeting agenda will include the developments and situations in the region that are increasing the tension between Iran and US.
