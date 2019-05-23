Security Ops foils terrorist attempt to target Baghdad and KRG

2019/05/23 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Eagles Intelligent Cell – EIC foiled a big terrorist attempt to target Baghdad and KRG and arrested 7 Daesh leaders as well.
EIC carried out the security operation in cooperation with the Asayish of Sulaymaniyah, security source stated.
The source added Baghdad and all the provinces of Iraq have stable security situations now.
The seven arrested leaders were Wali Saladin and Wali Baghdad, Anbar equipper, Fallujah equipper, al-Furat equipper in addition to the man in charge of havens in Baghdad and the chairman in charge of havens in Iraq of Daesh terrorist groups.
INA – BAGHDAD
Eagles Intelligent Cell – EIC foiled a big terrorist attempt to target Baghdad and KRG and arrested 7 Daesh leaders as well.
EIC carried out the security operation in cooperation with the Asayish of Sulaymaniyah, security source stated.
The source added Baghdad and all the provinces of Iraq have stable security situations now.
The seven arrested leaders were Wali Saladin and Wali Baghdad, Anbar equipper, Fallujah equipper, al-Furat equipper in addition to the man in charge of havens in Baghdad and the chairman in charge of havens in Iraq of Daesh terrorist groups.