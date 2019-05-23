Home › kurdistan 24 › Film festival in Netherlands to promote Kurdish creativity, militancy, and courage

The festival will be held on May 24 to 26, 2019.



This year, Ru Paré is organizing the first edition of the Kurdish Movie Days Amsterdam: a three-day program that includes films, music, and food.



According to the organization, the goal of the festival is to show the richness of Kurdish cinema.



“The Kurdish language, identity, and cultural expressions have been suppressed for decades by various regimes in Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria,” Ru Paré said on its events page on Facebook.



“Although many Kurdish artists and filmmakers have lived in exile and in prisons, this has certainly not prevented their cultural output,” the organization added.



It described the Kurdish film as being “of paramount importance” and a means through which Kurds pursue the recognition of their identity and freedom.



“Through their artistic expressions, [Kurdish artists and filmmakers] demonstrate their militancy against the suppression of the Kurdish language and identity,” Ru Paré said.



We want “to share the courage and militancy that are shown in these films with the rest of Amsterdam.”



Dutch-Kurdish filmmaker Beri Shalmashi, who selected the movies for the event, said the vast collection of Kurdish films is a first.



